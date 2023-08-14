Today’s Headlines: Only LP, Obi Have Solution To Nigeria’s Challenges – Abure; Buhari, Bago, Alli, Others Greet APC Chieftain, Adeoye, At 50

Only LP, Obi Have Solution To Nigeria’s Challenges – Abure

Photo Credit: Independent Nigeria

LAGOS – The national chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Barr. Julius Abure has said that only Peter Obi and the Labour Party have solutions to the numerous challenges in the country.

Abure wh disclosed this on Sunday in Lagos at the inauguration of the Lagos State local government caretaker committee, where 20 Local Government chairmen and 15 members of their executive committee (exco) were inaugurated.

The national chairman who graced the event with some members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party, including Prof. Pat Utomi, who he called a champion of democracy

Abure who insisted that the LP mandate was stolen said, “They have stolen what doesn’t belong to them and since they’ve murdered sleep they’ll not sleep. They won’t have peace until they give us out mandate.

Buhari, Bago, Alli, others greet APC chieftain, Adeoye, at 50

Photo Credit: Nigeria Tribune

Gov. Mohammed Bago of Niger, Sen. Sharafadeen Alli (APC-Oyo South), Abdulfatai Buhari (APC-Oyo North) and Yunus Akintunde (APC-Oyo Central) have extolled the virtues of the chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) Alhaji Idris Adeoye as he clocks 50.

Adeoye, a renowned engineer, philanthropist, outstanding professional, and chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State

Prominent Nigerians including House of Representatives members, associates, friends, family members and politicians from different political divides were among those who attended the programme held in Ibadan at the weekend

Among the serving lawmakers present were Rep. Olamijuwon Alao-Akala(APC-Ogbomoso North/South/Oriire), Rep. Akin Alabi(APC-Egbeda/Ona-Ara), Rep Tajudeen Kareem (ATISBO/Saki East/Saki West), Wasiu Akimoyede (Akinyele/Lagelu) and Olaide Mohammed(Irepo/Olorunsogo/Oorelope).

Also present are Alhaji Fatai Ibikunle, former Chairman of National Lottery Commission, Dr Isiaka Kolawole, former Executive Secretary, Universal Basic Education Commission, Chief Isaac Omodewu, the State APC Chairman

Others are Mrs Kemi Alao-Akala, Sen. Monsurat Sunmonu, Mrs Hannah Ogunesan, former Head of Service in Oyo State, Prof. Kayode Adebowale, the Vice-Chancellor, University of Ibadan, Mr Yinka Afonja, Mr Bayo Ajisafe and hosts of others.

Ayodele Releases Prophecies On Zimbabwe, CAR, South Sudan Elections

Photos Credits: Daily Post

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has issued prophecies on the presidential elections of Zimbabwe, Central African Republic (CAR) and South Sudan.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele revealed that the president of Zimbabwe will retain his seat, but not through the right means.

He explained that the president will employ legal and illegal means to ensure he wins the election.

Impeachment saga: Edo PDP flays Shaibu, passes vote of confidence on Obaseki

Photo Credit: Nigeria Tribune

As the rift between Governor Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Comrade Philip Shaibu, continues, the leadership of the Edo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), over the weekend passed a vote of confidence on Governor Obaseki, just as it scolded the deputy governor for dragging his principal to court over a speculated impeachment process without exhausting the party’s internal dispute resolution mechanism.

The Edo PDP leaders, who met on Sunday, in Igueben Local Government Area, were drawn from Edo Central Senatorial District of the state.

Among those in attendance at the meeting were the State Chairman, Dr Tony Aziegbemi; former Chairman, PDP Board of Trustee (BOT), Chief Tom Ikimi, former senator representing Edo Central Senatorial District, Clifford Odia; former House of Representative member representing Esan South East/Esan North East Federal Constituency, Sergius Ogun and former House of Representative member representing Esan Central, Esan West and Igueben Federal Constituency, Joe Edionwele, among others.

Lizzybella105 (

)