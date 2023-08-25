Today’s Headlines: Only LP Governorship Candidates Endorsed By Me Can Contest In Kogi, Bayelsa, Imo – Lamidi Apapa Warns; Gunmen Kill Kaduna Cleric

Only LP Candidates Endorsed By Me Can Contest- Apapa

The factional Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Lamidi Apapa, has said only candidates endorsed by him can feature in the November 11 Kogi, Bayelsa and Imo governorship election.

Apapa said this at a news conference in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, the Agency of Nigeria reports.

SaharaReporters earlier reported that a Court of Appeal in Owerri, Imo State, affirmed him as the authentic National Chairman of the party.

Gunmen kill Kaduna cleric

Yet to be identified gunmen have allegedly killed a cleric while working on his farm, located at Prison Farms, Kujama in Chikun Local Government area of Kaduna State.

Kujama is an agrarian town located about 15 minutes drive from Kaduna, the Capital City of Kaduna State.

A family source said Reverend Jeremiah Mayau, who is in charge of Tawaliu Baptist Church Kujama, was shot by his assailants in the afternoon of Wednesday, August 23.

Confirming the unfortunate incident, Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Kaduna State, Reverend John Joseph Hayab, regretted that crimes like this still happen in Kaduna in broad daylight.

“With total submission to the will of God, we announce the passing away of our Spiritual Father, Colleague, Rev. Jeremiah Mayau, who was shot by gunmen, on Wednesday afternoon, in his farm at Prison Farms Kujama, Chikun LGA of Kaduna State.

40 Illegal Coal Miners Nabbed In Enugu

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) arrested no fewer than 40 suspected illegal coal miners in Enugu.

Mr Muhammed Dada, the state commandant, confirmed this while addressing newsmen on Friday in Enugu.

Dada said that during the operation, items recovered included pumping machines, diggers, head-pans, shovels, and four Hanvan G7 trucks without registration numbers.

FG Will Work With Govs, Others To Get Valid Data Of Poor People- Betta Edu

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alletion, Betta Edu, says the Federal Government intends to work closely with state governors, local government and community leaders to verify and update the social register of the country.

Edu made this known while speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Friday, noting that this is to aid the Humanitarian Ministry’s plan of lifting millions of Nigerians out of poverty.

“We are going to verify and update, and we are going to work with the governors and local governments so that they can own it,” she said.

