Today’s Headlines: Only LP Candidates Endorsed By Me Can Contest- Apapa, Tribunal Sacks LP Party Rep In Lagos, Declares APC Winner

Only LP Candidates Endorsed By Me Can Contest- Apapa

The factional Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Lamidi Apapa, has said only candidates endorsed by him can feature in the November 11 Kogi, Bayelsa and Imo governorship election.

Apapa said this at a news conference in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, the Agency of Nigeria reports.

SaharaReporters earlier reported that a Court of Appeal in Owerri, Imo State, affirmed him as the authentic National Chairman of the party.

Tribunal Sacks LP Rep

The National Assembly Elections Petition Tribunal sitting in Lagos has nullified the election of the member representing Ojo Federal Constituency, Seyi Sowunmi of the Labour Party.

On Thursday, the court declared former Secretary of the Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Honourable Lanre Ogunyemi as the winner of the constituency.

Unknown Assailants Kill Retired Benue Customary Appeal Court President

The decomposing body of a retired President of the Benue State Customary Court of Appeal, Justice Margaret Igbeta, has been found at her private residence in Makurdi, the Benue state capital.

It was gathered that the remains of the retired jurist which was already in a bad state were discovered Thursday evening in a pool of blood in her home located at No. 1, Wantor Kwange Street, Opposite College of Medicine, Benue State University, BSU, Makurdi.

According to a police source who spoke anonymously, the retired Jurist must have been murdered by yet-to-be-identified persons.

Anambra State Police Commisioner Warns Sponsors

The Anambra State Commissioner of Police, Aderemi Adeoye, has vowed to crack down on cultists running havoc in the state capital, Awka.

The Commissioner, who made the vow on Friday while reading Riot Act to cultists terrorising the state, described the cultists as murderers, saying that they were not fit to live among decent human beings in the society.

CP Adeoye further described those sponsoring cultists to kill humans like them as cowards who should cover their faces in shame.

