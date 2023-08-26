Today’s Headlines: Only LP Candidates Endorsed By Me Can Contest-Apapa, Tribunal sacks Lagos LP reps member, declares APC as winner

Only LP Candidates Endorsed By Me Can Contest- Apapa

Photo credit: Sahara reporters

The factional Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Lamidi Apapa, has said only candidates endorsed by him can feature in the November 11 Kogi, Bayelsa and Imo governorship election.

Apapa said this at a news conference in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, the Agency of Nigeria reports.

SaharaReporters earlier reported that a Court of Appeal in Owerri, Imo State, affirmed him as the authentic National Chairman of the party.

Photo credit: Google

Tribunal Sacks LP Rep

Photo credit: daily trust

The National Assembly Elections Petition Tribunal sitting in Lagos has nullified the election of the member representing Ojo Federal Constituency, Seyi Sowunmi of the Labour Party.

On Thursday, the court declared former Secretary of the Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Honourable Lanre Ogunyemi as the winner of the constituency.

We Will Hunt You Down,’ Military Vows To Avenge Death Of Troops Killed In Niger State

Photo credit: Channel

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, has vowed to avenge the death of troops killed recently in Niger State.

He said this at the burial ceremony of the soldiers held at the National Military Cemetery in Abuja on Friday.To the bandits, terrorists, and perpetrators of violence, we will hunt you down, we will bring you to justice and will restore peace and security to every corner of our nation,” he said at the event.

“Your actions may cause pain and suffering but they will never extinguish the spirit of unity and resilience that bonds within us.”

General Musa assured the families of the deceased that the death of the troops was not in vain.

Gov Adeleke To African Leaders: Allow Free, Fair Polls For Democratic Survival.

Photo credit: Independent Nigeria

Senator Ademola Adeleke, Osun State Governor has warned that democracy can only survive in Africa when leaders allow free and fair elections and elected leaders serve the interest of the citizenry.

According to a statement by Mallam Olawale Rasheed, spokesperson to the State Governor, Adeleke made the assertion at a three-day executive retreat organised by the African office of the United Nations Development Programme ongoing at Kigali, the capital of Rwanda.

Speaking as part of 16 state governors who attended the retreat, Governor Adeleke attributed challenges facing democracy in Africa to the refusal of elected officials to deploy state power in service of the people and a follow up trend of resisting free and fair electoral process.

While advancing the importance of due process and rule of law for democratic survival , the Osun state chief executive noted that leadership positions should be seen as a tool for service to the people , urging leaders to have fear of God as foundation for leadership success.

“I am glad to be here. Permit me to call on leaders in and out of here that we must allow democracy to work. We are products of the democratic process . So we should allow free and fair elections.

“Our people put us here . So we must serve their interest. If we fail to serve their interest , we must accept when we are voted out. Once we are elected , we must be on our toes and make a difference.That is how democracy can thrive.

