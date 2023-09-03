Today’s Headlines: Only Kwankwaso has solution to worsening crisis in NNPP – Stakeholders; Uganda Police Foil Bomb Attack On Church

Only Kwankwaso has solution to worsening crisis in NNPP: Stakeholders



As the crisis in the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) rages on, key stakeholders believe Rabiu Kwankwaso, its presidential candidate, is in the best position to restore order.

Some of them, who spoke with journalists on Sunday, said Mr Kwankwaso, the party’s leader, could easily end the raging bad blood by calling a family meeting.

The party recently got enmeshed in a crisis, with one faction suspending Mr Kwankwaso and many other top notchers over alleged anti-party activities.

The group specifically accused him of associating with opponents of the NNPP. Another group, while reacting to the reported suspension of Mr Kwankwaso, expelled Boniface Aniebonam, founder of the party and former chairman of the Board of Trustees.

With the party swimming in such confusion, stakeholders have suggested a meeting to iron out the issues and chart a way forward.

Mordecai Ibrahim, a state house of assembly candidate in Kaduna State, admonished all factions to sheath their swords.

Uganda police foil bomb attack on church



Uganda police said Sunday they foiled a bomb attack on a cathedral in Kampala and detained a man accused of trying to detonate an explosive in a crowd of worshippers.

Hundreds of congregants were evacuated from the Rubaga Miracle Centre Cathedral in the capital city after a man tried to enter the grounds carrying an explosive, said police spokesman Patrick Onyango.

Three-storey building collapses, kills three in Anambra



A three-storey building with a penthouse still under construction has collapsed in Egbu Umuenem, Otolo Nnewi community, Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

It was gathered that the building collapsed at about 1 a.m. on Sunday while the workers were getting ready to start plastering work on the structure.

Three persons, a father and two of his children, who were said to be among those to carry out work on the structure were instantly killed in the incident, while others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

Eyewitnesses said some other people who were also trapped in the rubbles were later rescued during a rescue operation and rushed to St. Felix Hospital, Nnewi.

Tinubu jets to India Monday for G-20 Summit



President Bola Tinubu will on Monday depart Abuja for New Delhi, India, to attend the G-20 Leaders’ summit.

Tinubu is attending the two-day summit on the special invitation of Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, read on Sunday.

In the statement titled ‘President Tinubu set to attend G-20 Summit in India with investment attraction topping Nigeria’s agenda,’ Ngelale revealed that the President aims to leverage the platform to attract global capital and promote increased foreign direct investments in key labour-intensive sectors of Nigeria’s economy for job creation and revenue expansion.

