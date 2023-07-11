Today’s Headlines: Only God’ll Save Tinubu If He Loses In Court – Shehu Sani, Buhari Hails Tinubu

Only God’ll Save Tinubu If He Loses In Court – Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani, a socio-political activist, has said only God can save President Bola Tinubu if he loses at the Presidential election petition.

Sani warned that only God would save Tinubu from an emperor in Kaduna State.

Tweeting, the former Kaduna Central Senator, said the opposition would congratulate Tinubu if he wins the presidential election.

According to Sani: “If the court favours Tinubu and his victory is affirmed, the opposition may congratulate him or condemn the ruling and move on.

“If the court ruled against Tinubu and he lost the presidency, only God will save him from the mouth of the ex-Kaduna emperor and his next Book “How we made him and he betrayed us.”

ECOWAS chairmanship: Buhari hails Tinubu, says it’s ‘enormous responsibility’

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated President Bola Tinubu on his election as the chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Tinubu was elected on Sunday at the 63rd ordinary session of the ECOWAS heads of state and government in Bissau, the capital of Guinea-Bissau.

The Nigerian president succeeded President Umaro Embalo of Guinea Bissau, who became chairman of ECOWAS on July 4, 2022.

Buhari, in a statement issued on Monday by Garba Shehu, his spokesperson, prayed that Tinubu’s term in office will bring restoration to the regional economic body.

Why I Ask That My Monthly Pension Be Suspended – Gbenga Daniel

Mr Daniel now the Senator representing Ogun East Senatorial District in the National Assembly said his action, was because he doesn’t want to be receiving double remuneration having returned to public service after 12 years.

“I remember there was indeed a court judgement which SERAP got basically saying that people should not be entitled to double payment, especially if you now have another kind of public office. But even before then, naturally, a human being should not be entitled to double remuneration,” Daniel said on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Tuesday.

“So, for me like I said earlier on, for about 12 years I was not in public service, now that I am back in public service let me just make sure that I tidy things up.

“And somebody just pointed out to me and say why don’t I just remind the governor that I am not here and he should please stop the monthly pension that he was paying and hopefully when I am out of the Senate we check what the law says.”

Remi Tinubu Denies Closure Of Aso Rock Chapel

Senator Olurermi Tinubu, wife of President Bola Tinubu has debunked reports that she closed the Aso Rock Chapel.

Reports had emerged over the weekend that Remi ordered the closure of the chapel because some members of the congregation did not support her husband.

Reacting in a statement issued by her aide, Busola Kukoyi, she said the chapel is open and holds weekly fellowship.

