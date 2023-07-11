Today’s Headlines: Only God’ll save Tinubu if he loses in court, Osinbajo Holds Thanksgiving Service

Only God will save Tinubu if he loses in court – Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani, a socio-political activist, has said only God can save President Bola Tinubu if he loses at the Presidential election petition.

Sani warned that only God would save Tinubu from an emperor in Kaduna State.

Tweeting, the former Kaduna Central Senator, said the opposition would congratulate Tinubu if he wins the presidential election.

According to Sani: “If the court favours Tinubu and his victory is affirmed, the opposition may congratulate him or condemn the ruling and move on.

“If the court ruled against Tinubu and he lost the presidency, only God will save him from the mouth of the ex-Kaduna emperor and his next Book “How we made him and he betrayed us.”

Osinbajo Holds Thanksgiving Service In Hometown

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki has described former Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo as a detribalised Nigerian who has contributed immensely to the development of the country.

Obaseki was speaking at Special Thanksgiving Service in Ikenne Local Government Area of Ogun State, South-West Nigeria where eminent personalities gathered to celebrate the feats and achievements of the immediate past Vice President after his eight years in office.

Governor Obaseki lauded the transformation drive of Professor Osinbajo, describing him as a worthy Nigerian who sought to improve the lives of the citizenry through the implementation of impactful policies and programmes.

Governors of Bayelsa, Douye Diri and Ogun, Dapo Abiodun at the Service were full of accolades as they noted the contributions of Osinbajo to the development of the country.

The former Vice President who was thankful for the honour done to him encouraged the younger generation to aim for the best always in any positive venture they engaged in.

Other dignitaries like the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and immediate past Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola commended his leadership qualities and wished him well in his future endeavours.

Eight die in fresh Plateau attack

Gunmen suspected to be herders have reportedly killed eight persons in another deadly attack in the Farin Lamba community, Vwang District of Jos South Local Government Area.

The attack occurred around 9:45 pm on Sunday according to the National Publicity Secretary, Berom Youth Movement, (BYM), RwangTengwong.

Eight persons, including an eight-month-old baby, were murdered during the incident. The attackers were said to have come in a Vectra, shooting sporadically at the victims heading home after the day’s activities.

The baby and father were said to be returning from the hospital when they were killed.

Before the fresh attack, several communities in Riyom, Barkin Ladi, Jos South and Mangu Local Government Area have suffered the destruction of over 300 hectares of land.

3 Almajirai Burnt To Death In Adamawa

Three almajirai at the Sabon Pegi Sangaya area of Shagari Ward in Yola South LGA of Adamawa State have been burnt to death after fire was ignited from a mosquito repellant on Friday night.

Malam Abubakar Usman, owner of the Sangaya school where the victims were studying, confirmed to our correspondent that the three died due to fire which was kindled from a mosquito repellant.

He explained that the victims, Ismaila Muhammadu (12) and Yusuf Abubakar (13) died instantly, while 17-year-old Mustapha Ahmadu died on Saturday morning at the Modibbo Adama Teaching Hospital (MAUTH), Yola.

He said, “It was around 11pm when we had already gone to bed and one of the kids came crying. We rushed to see that one of the huts was on fire and we decided to put out the fire; that was when we saw two dead almajirai in the burnt hut.”

