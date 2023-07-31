Today’s Headlines: Only God Can Remove Tinubu From Power- APC Group,Crisis Hits Lagos LP, Faction Emerges

Only God Can Remove Tinubu From Power- APC Group

Photo credit: punch newspaper

A support group in the All Progressives Congress, the Confederation of All APC Support Groups, says only God can remove President Bola Tinubu from power.

According to the group, having been overwhelmingly voted in during the February 25 presidential poll, nobody can unseat Tinubu.

The group lambasted the Catholic Archbishop Emeritus of Abuja, His Eminence, Cardinal John Onaiyekan, for reportedly remarking that Tinubu “is not yet Nigeria’s President until the Presidential Election Petition Court says so.”

(Photo credit: Google)

Crisis Hits Lagos LP, Faction Emerges

Photo credit: punch newspaper

The crisis rocking the Labour Party has worsened in Lagos State with the emergence of a factional leader, Olumide Adesoyin.

The Agency of Nigeria reports that the Adesoyin-led faction disowned the Mrs Dayo Ekong-led Executive Committee, which led the party into the 2023 general elections in the state.

According to Adesoyin, a competent court has warned the general public to desist from dealing with the Ekong-led faction, following the sacking of the Julius Abure-led National Working Committee of the party.

Tinubu’s Govt Beefs Security Around Second Niger Bridge

Photo credit: p.m news

The Federal Government of Nigeria under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu has ordered security agencies to beef up surveillance patrols around the second Niger Bridge and its surroundings to prevent further vandalization.

Mr Mahmuda Mamman, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, disclosed this on Monday in Asaba while inspecting the bridge which was being vandalised.

“We came here purposely to see the level of vandalisation, and to also interface with the people and take the necessary measures to avoid recurrence.

Germany Suspends Financial Aide To Niger

Photo credit: vanguard newspaper

Germany has suspended its bilateral cooperation with the Republic of Niger following a military coup that ousted President Mohamed Bazoum last week Thursday.

The decision will make halt all financial and development aid to the West African country until further notice, according to Germany’s foreign ministry.

According to DW, Germany, however, added that evacuation of German citizens or soldiers is not currently considered necessary.”

