Today’s Headlines: Only God can remove Tinubu as Nigeria’s President – APC Group; Obasanjo’s Powder Keg

Only God can remove Tinubu as Nigeria’s President — APC group

A support group in the All Progressives Congress, The Confederation of All APC Support Groups, on Sunday, said only God can unseat President Bola Tinubu as Nigeria’s president. The group said this during a press conference in Kaduna.

The press briefing was organized in response to the criticism of the last presidential election by the Catholic Archbishop Emeritus of Abuja, His Eminence, Cardinal John Onaiyekan. Director-General of the group, Muhammad Kialani noted that Onaiyekan was reported to have said that President Tinubu is not yet Nigeria’s president until The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal says so.

For this, Kailani demanded the arrest of the cleric, wondering why Onayekan who should be preaching love and peace, suddenly turned to “an agent to destabilize his dear country, Nigeria.” Kailani called on Nigerians to ignore the Christian leader. He said: “We woke up today and we saw on social media that those who are supposed to bring unity in diversity in this country are the ones trying to bring war. They are the ones trying to bring crisis.

Obasanjo’s Powder Keg

After itching for weeks to rekindle his long-standing animus against President Bola Tinubu, ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo finally got his chance in a keynote address he delivered last Monday in Abuja at the public presentation of a book entitled “Reclaiming the Jewel of Africa”, written by a former Industry, Trade and Investment minister, Olusegun Aganga. Though he tried to hide his displeasure under a plethora of development theories and affected patriotism, his anger was still obvious enough. And so, too, was his eternal self-righteousness, bits and joules of which erupted in every other paragraph. It is unlikely he thought his audience dim-witted enough not to know who he tried to scald in his address. No, he knows; and for good measure he conveyed much of his sarcasms and disdain for the incompetence of his successors in uproarious hyperbole.

Fuel Subsidy: NLC Insists On Strike

Security agencies are perfecting their strategy to ensure that Wednesday’s strike called by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (UTC) does not get out of control or hijacked by hoodlums, The Nation gathered yesterday.

Organised labour is pressing ahead with the strike after its negotiation with the federal government on how to deal with the effects of the fuel subsidy removal broke down.

Kwara State Police Commissioner Ebunoluwarotimi Adelesi met with the leadership of the state chapter of the NLC in Ilorin on how the workers’ protest could be held peacefully.

Spokesperson of the command Ajayi Okasanmi told our correspondent that the police commissioner “as part of efforts to ensure that the strike does not result in a breakdown of law and order, extended an invitation to the leadership of NLC and other stakeholders in the state.

Aggressive patrols of the state have been ordered by the CP during her meeting with the command’s management team and all the Divisional Police Officers (DPOs)”.

Spokesperson of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in the state, Olasunkanmi Ayeni, said the corps was also ready to “deploy our personnel accordingly to forestall any act of lawlessness.”

Zamfara woman-pilgrim returns lost $80,000 in S/Arabia

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State has honoured a female pilgrim who returned lost $80,000 to the owner during the last Hajj exercise in Saudi Arabia.

The pilgrim, Hajiya Aishatu ‘yan Guru Nahuce from Bungudu Local Government Area of the state, found $80,000 equivalent to about N60 million and handed it over to the Zamfara Pilgrims Welfare Agency officials for onward return to the owner.

A statement by the spokesperson to the governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, said Gov. Lawal honoured the pilgrim at the Council Chambers, Government House, in the presence of all emirs of the state and expressed the government’s tremendous happiness over Nahuce’s sincerity.

Meanwhile, Aisha used the occasion to narrate how the incident happened in the holy land before the governor and other government officials.

