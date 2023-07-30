Today’s Headlines: Only God can remove Tinubu as Nigerian President—APC group, US Govt Hails Tinubu On ‘Bold’ Decisions On Niger Crisis

Only God can remove Tinubu as Nigeria’s President — APC group

A support group in the All Progressives Congress, The Confederation of All APC Support Groups, on Sunday, said only God can unseat President Bola Tinubu as Nigeria’s president. The group said this during a press conference in Kaduna.

The press briefing was organized in response to the criticism of the last presidential election by the Catholic Archbishop Emeritus of Abuja, His Eminence, Cardinal John Onaiyekan. Director-General of the group, Muhammad Kialani noted that Onaiyekan was reported to have said that President Tinubu is not yet Nigeria’s president until The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal says so.

For this, Kailani demanded the arrest of the cleric, wondering why Onayekan who should be preaching love and peace, suddenly turned to “an agent to destabilize his dear country, Nigeria.” Kailani called on Nigerians to ignore the Christian leader. He said: “We woke up today and we saw on social media that those who are supposed to bring unity in diversity in this country are the ones trying to bring war. They are the ones trying to bring crisis.

US Govt Hails Tinubu On ‘Bold’ Decisions On Niger Crisis

The United States government has applauded Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu, for his “bold leadership” on the political crisis in the neighboring Niger Republic, where a military junta seized power from democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum last week.

Tinubu is the chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). LEADERSHIP reports that Tinubu, apart from voicing his rejection of the constitutional change of power in Niger, is currently hosting an extraordinary Summit of the regional bloc on the situation in the West African country in Abuja this Sunday.

However, the US government revealed that it has discussed bilateral and multilateral efforts with Tinubu toward restoring constitutional order in the Niger Republic. US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, disclosed this on Sunday his verified Twitter handle.

Ex-President Jonathan Shouldn’t Be Allowed To Nominate Minister For Tinubu After Working Against His Election, Says Campaign Council

The Bayelsa State chapter of the Tinubu/Shettima Independent Campaign Council (ICC) has assured members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state that former President Goodluck Jonathan will not be allowed to nominate Bayelsa’s candidate for a ministerial slot.

The ICC said it was inconceivable for Jonathan, who is one of the leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to nominate the state’s representative in the cabinet of President Bola Tinubu, a member of the APC. The ICC’s reaction followed the tension generated in the party by reports suggesting that Jonathan was making attempts to hijack Bayelsa’s ministerial slot.

The report rattled APC stakeholders in the state including members of the APC Elders’ Forum, who vehemently condemned the move. The ICC in a statement signed in Yenagoa on Sunday by its Director (Administration), Chief Joseph Fafi, appealed to angry party members to calm down.

Be patient with Tinubu to enjoy dividends of democracy–Group urges Nigerians

A group, College of Former State Chairmen, Media and Publicity Committees of the APC-PCC, have called on Nigerians to exercise patience with the policies of President Bola Tinubu for future dividends.

The college made the call in a statement jointly signed by Mr Sam Oburu, National Convener, and Mr Aaron Artimas, acting National Secretary at the end of its inaugural meeting in Abuja. It recalled that as part of campaign strategies, the erstwhile Presidential Campaign Council(PCC)of the All Progressives Congress (APC)established special media committees in all 36 States and FCT.

The group said that the defunct committees were headed by renowned politicians, technocrats, and top professional journalists to coordinate and extend the campaigns to all the nooks and crannies of the country. According to it, given the strong necessity to maintain the tempo of these activities and assist the government in enlightening the public on policies and programs, the Chairmen recently came together to transcend into a college.

Subsidy removal already yielding positive results — Tinubu

Nigerians are beginning to experience the gains of subsidy removal on petrol, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has said.

This is coming despite the widespread suffering and increasing groaning of Nigerians over the effects of subsidy removal on petrol and the snail-pace deployment of palliatives to cushion the effects. Akume, while soliciting support for the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration, said he is sure a rosy future awaits Nigerians despite their sufferings. Tinubu, represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Senator George Akume, said this at the Gala/Award Night to mark the 2023 Civil Service Week, in Abuja.

“The first two policies that I announced during my inauguration, namely the removal of the fuel subsidy and the new forex regime, are already yielding positive results. We have received support and commendation from the global community for our courage in introducing these policy shifts. “We shall, without delay, cushion the pains we experience by our people as a result of these measures, through several work-targeted policy interventions aimed at giving adequate relief and succor to the great number of our long-suffering citizens,” he said.

