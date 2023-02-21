Today’s Headlines: Only Corrupt People Are Against Obi—Reuben, 2023 Elections: Adeleke meets security chiefs, calls for peaceful polls

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Only Corrupt People Are Against Obi—Reuben

The National Vice Chairman, South South of the Labour Party (LP), Favour Reuben has said that people who are against the presidential candidate of the party, Peter Obi, are against the progress of Nigeria.

Source: Daily Post

Reuben was reacting to the recent move by the LP in the North Western part of the country, who collapsed their structure to support the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu.

He said the people against the candidacy of Obi are those who have the structure of criminality and corruption.

Adeleke Calls For Peaceful Polls

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke has enjoined residents to eschew violence during the forthcoming general elections in Nigeria.

Governor Adeleke gave the advice while addressing heads of security agencies on monday.

Source: Daily Post

Recall that the Osun All Progressives Congress, APC, had on Wednesday during a press conference berated the state governor, Ademola Adeleke for his failure to hold a security meeting since his inauguration in November, 2022.

[Photos] Yoruba Leaders of Thought endorses Tinubu

A group identified as Yoruba Leaders of Thought has endorsed the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, ahead of his final campaign rally scheduled to hold at Teslim Balogun Stadium on Tuesday.

Source: Vanguard papers

The group endorsed Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima on Monday, in Lagos the build up to the grand finale of the campaign before election on February 25.

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu made this known his verified Twitter page.

Gas plant explodes in Delta community

Fire explosion has rocked a popular cooking gas plant located along Effurun/Sapele road in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State.

Source: Punch paper

PUNCH Metro gathered that the gas station identified as NELMIC Gas Plant, located opposite the Effurun Post Office, got afflamed at about 10:30pm on Monday night.

The cause of the fire explosion could not be immediately ascertained.

Witnesses told our correspondent that a thunderous sound heralded the fire explosion which destroyed the gas plant completely.

It was also gathered that the raging fire was fast spreading to neighbouring residential buildings and a popular church in the area, before the intervention of operatives from the fire service.

