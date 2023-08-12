Today’s Headlines: Only Christian leader that will make heaven in Nigeria – Obasanjo; Insecurity: Troops neutralize 38 terrorists/bandits

Only Christian leader that will make heaven in Nigeria — Obasanjo

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has revealed the only Christian leader in Nigeria that he thinks will make heaven in Nigeria.

Obasanjo made this statement at the funeral service of the late Prelate Emeritus of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, Dr Sunday Mbang in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state.

According to Obasanjo, the only Christian leader in Nigeria he is sure will make heaven is the late Prelate. Obasanjo said the late Prelate was not only forthright but he was not a man of emotions.

Shortly after his release from prison amid pressure to become the President of Nigeria, one of the prominent Nigerians Obasanjo consulted across the country was the late Prelate Emeritus Mbang.

Obasanjo said the late Prelate Emeritus was a man he always sought his advice because of his forthrightness.

Troops neutralize 38 terrorists, bandits

Troops of the Nigerian military fighting to rid the country of criminal elements in the last one week, neutralized 38 terrorists, arrested 242 others including gunmen/robbers, kidnappers, terrorists/bandits collaborators and oil pipeline vandals.

Director of Defence Media tions, Major Gen Edward Buba who made this know on Friday said troops also rescued 89 kidnapped hostages and recovered cache of arms and ammunition made up of 38 assorted weapons and 186 ammunition.

Furthermore, Gen Buba said troops of tion Delta Safe, destroyed 39 illegal refining sites, 72 dugout pits, 65 wooden boats, 70 storage tanks and 119 cooking ovens in the maritime domain and oil platforms.

Giving details of the operations, the DMO said that in the North East, troops of tion Hadin Kai neutralized 16 terrorists, arrested 53 terrorists and rescued 34 hostages.

Uzodimma bans all non-authorized levy collection task forces in Imo

All persons or groups involved in the reckless collection of levies in Imo State without the strict authorisation of the governor have been asked to desist forthwith or have themselves to blame.

Governor Hope Uzodimma said the consequences that await the refusal of those involved in such acts are huge because his government is no longer prepared to tolerate acts that smear her image.

Governor Uzodimma is particularly concerned about reports of individuals, groups and even political appointees, who harass members of the public under the guise of task forces and use same to collect levies and impose penalties that are both illegal and criminal.

The Governor insists that the only authorized body in Imo State charged with the responsibility of collecting levies, penalties and other revenues for the government remains the Imo State Internal Revenue Service (IIRS)

EU presents management tools to INEC to enhance Nigeria’s electoral system

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday received electoral management innovative tools from the European Union Support to Democratic Governance in Nigeria (EU-SDGN).

The tools came through the Development Alternatives Incorporated (DAI), to further enhance Nigeria’s electoral system.

The technology tools, received by the INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu at the INEC headquarters in Abuja, were presented by acting Head of Development Cooperation of the European Union Delegation, Ruben Aguilera.

Also were Media Monitoring and Analysis tool as well as online App for voters and electoral officers, to easily locate existing polling units across the country.

