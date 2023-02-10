Today’s Headlines: Only Atiku Can Save Nigeria from Collapsing –Kazeem; 2023 Polls: Fashola Tackles Atiku

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Only Atiku Can Save Nigeria From Collapsing – Kazeem

The founder of Atiku 100 percent Mr. Tanimu Kazeem has said that the Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party Atiku Abubakar is only the candidate that can save Nigeria from Collapsing.

Kazeem in Abuja said Nigeria is in her critical state and in need of a rescuer who knows the pains of Nigerians

He noted that Atiku possessed the needed experience of rescuing Nigeria based on his antecedents and he can be trusted by Nigerians considering his sincerity toward the betterment of our country.

“At such a critical moment in our Nation’s history, we need a Leader that can build bridges and revamp our tottering economy, using his wealth Creation experience.

“Only Atiku can save our country from Collapsing considering his antecedents that have impacted our country.

Fashola Tackles Atiku

Minister of Works and Housing and former Governor of Lagos State, Babatunde Sanwo-Olu, has said that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Presidential candidate, Abubakar Atiku has not only dividend his party but Nigeria as well with his current activities in the nation’s politics.

This came as Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu said if All Progressives Congress, APC, Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, must record an overwhelming victory in the February 25 presidential elections, Lagos must play a leading role in the candidate’s electoral success.

The duo spoke at the formal launch of “Eko O Ni Baje” 10,000 Foot Soldiers for Tinubu-Shettima/Sanwo-Olu-Hamzat,” a project organised by the minister.

The event, attended by a large number of APC’s grassroots canvassers, was held at The Haven, GRA Ikeja.

Fashola, who is also the APC Presidential Campaign Council’s Director for Election Planning and Monitoring, said part of the charges to the recruited foot soldiers was to fight misinformation already spread by opposition parties against the ruling party.

Nigeria In Safe Hands With Tinubu–Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday in Sokoto, told the Sultan of Sokoto,, His Eminence, Mohammed Sa’ad Abubakar 111 that with Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Nigeria is in a safe hand.

President Buhari stated this when he led the APC presidential campaign team on courtesy call to the Sultan.

He told the Sultan that the campaign team was at the palace to solicit his continuous support and that he chose to join the campaign train of Asiwaju Tinubu for three reasons.

He said he and Tinubu have been together as friends in the last 20 years and the fact that he performed wonderfully well when he was Governor of Lagos State.

The third one is that Tinubu won my party’s presidential primary in a free, fair and credible process and therefore, he is the legitimate candidate of my party.”

Atiku, Ayu, Tambuwal Conspirators_George

Former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Deputy National Chairman Chief Olabode George has blamed presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar and National Chairman Iyorchia Ayu for their silence on the raging fuel and cash scarcities.

He also expressed surprise over the silence maintained by the Campaign Director-General, Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal.

George said:”In all honesty, I cannot decipher the logic of quietness against the cliff edge that Nigeria has been plunged.

“Our party, the PDP, and others, such as the Labour Party, SDP, NNPP, seem to have concurred to the present shenanigan. I wonder, what hate, what evil, what madness will propel anyone of sane mind to plunge Nigeria into the present state of hopelessness, annihilation and abject suffering of the citizenry.”

The PDP elder, who spoke with reporters in Lagos, lamented that “due to this anomaly, which is a detion from regulation or what is regarded as normal, there seems to be a graveyard silence on the part of PDP leadership.

George said: “It puzzles rationality. It benumbs our senses as Nigerians wake up every day to daily agonies of perennial fuel scarcity, tossed at us by the NNPC and the agony of non-availability of cash, occasioned by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) through its Naira rebranding.

“Where is the Presidential candidate of our party, the PDP, Atiku Abubakar? Where is Iyorchia Ayu, the National Chairman. How come the voice of the DG, Campaign Council of the PDP is drowned in perpetual silence, with the presidential election just a few days away?

“Why have they allowed their voices to be drowned in conspiratorial silence? Where are the opposition political parties? What does the graveyard silence portend for Nigerians? It seems to mean that Nigerians’ right to good has been consigned to the dustbin by the political class..”

To the former Ondo military Governor, the Federal Government is overwhelmed, stunned, halted, stalled, anc puzzled about grappling with the current challenges.

