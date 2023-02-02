Today’s Headlines: Ondo Politicians Dump APC, PDP For LP, Court Decides Lawan, Machina’s Fate Monday

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ondo Politicians Dump APC, PDP For LP

Hundreds of members of some major political parties in Ondo State have defected to the Labour Party just weeks before the general election.

The defectors are from the All Progressives Congress, the Peoples Democratic Party, and the Social Democratic Party in the Akoko South-East/Akoko South-West Federal Constituency of the state.

Court Decides Lawan, Machina’s Fate Monday

The Supreme Court, on Wednesday, fixed February 6 for judgment in the protracted legal tussle between the President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan; and Bashir Machina over who is the authentic candidate of the All Progressive Congress for Yobe North Senatorial District.

The apex court fixed the date to determine the merit of an appeal filed by the APC challenging the judgment that disqualified Lawan from contesting the forthcoming election as its candidate.

NNPP Asks Atiku To Step Down For Kwankwaso

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) says Atiku Abubakar, standard bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), should shelve his presidential bid for Rabiu Kwankwaso.

At a media briefing in Abuja on Wednesday, Rufa’i Alkali, NNPP national chairperson, said the claim that Abubakar is in talks with his party so he could be “the consensus northern candidate” is false.

Group Warns Amosun

A group, Ogun Political Watch, has warned former governor of the State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, that he cannot install his stooge as the next governor of the state in the March 11 election by spreading lies and falsehoods to the public against the incumbent Dapo Abiodun.

The group, in a statement signed by its secretary, Alhaji Wahab Adeyemi and made available to journalists in Abeokuta therefore advised Amosun who is also the sitting Senator representing Ogun Central Senatorial to desist from spinning falsehood about the Dapo Abiodun administration in Ogun State, saying that such a strategy was doomed to failure.

Supreme Court Sacks Bwacha As Taraba APC Guber Candidate

The supreme court has nullified the nomination of Emmanuel Bwacha as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Taraba state.

Delivering judgment on Wednesday, a five-member panel led by Kudirat Kekere-Ekun affirmed the verdict of the federal high court which held that the APC did not conduct any valid governorship primary in the state.

