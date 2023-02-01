Today’s Headlines: Ondo APC Chieftains Defect To Labour Party, El-Rufai Dissociates APC, Tinubu From Policies

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

APC Chieftains Defect To Labour Party

Photo Credit: Punch papers

A few weeks before the general election, members and chieftains of some major political parties in Ondo State have defected to the Labour Party.

The defectors are from the All Progressives Congress, the Peoples Democratic Party and the Social Democratic Party in the Akoko South-East/Akoko South-West Federal Constituency of the state.

At the event, held in Isua Akoko, the headquarters of the Akoko South-East Local Government Area of the state, the defectors also declared support for the presidential candidate of the LP, Mr Peter Obi.

Photo Credit: Google

El-Rufai Dissociates Tinubu From Policies

Photo Credit: Premium Times

The Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has dissociated the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, from some of the policies of the current administration led by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mr El-Rufai, during an interview on Channels Television on Wednesday, said the decision of the Buhari administration to redesign the Naira and mop it up in a very short period could ignite voters to reject the ruling party at the 25 February presidential election.

The governor noted that all the blames for the redesigning of the Naira should not go entirely to the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, noting that Mr Buhari has a history of redesigning the currency with the intent to check illicit funds.

Obi Advises INEC

Photo Credit: Leadership

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi has said it is essential to allow the over 3 million Nigerian students who are eligible to vote in the February 25, 2023 election to exercise their constitutional right to elect their leaders.

Obi also expressed worry over the inability of some Nigerians in a few states, particularly in Lagos State, to collect their permanent voter cards (PVCs).

The presidential candidate stated this on Monday evening during a meeting with observers from the European Union, Election Observation Mission EU-EOM.

Police Parade 13 Suspects

Photo Credit: Leadership

The intelligence-led crime fighting and control activities of the Kaduna police command has successfully led to the apprehension of 13 suspects for various crimes which includes banditry, robbery, kidnapping, illegal trafficking in firearms, theft, child stealing, illegal trading of currency and other heinous crimes.

The command public relations officer, DSP Muhammed Jalige, disclosed this when he paraded the suspects on behalf of the commissioner of police Yekini Ayoku.

According to him, in the course of investigations of some of the cases, one AK47 rifle, three locally-fabricated revolver rifles, two motorcycles, 15 cartridges, N925,000 cash and three mobile phones were recovered.

Specialty (

)