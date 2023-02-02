Today’s Headlines: On Power Devolution I Stand—Akeredolu, My House Bombed With Explosives—Ikenga

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

On Power Devolution I Stand—Akeredolu

Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu yesterday reiterated his call for devolution of power, to foster federalism.

He said: “Power must devolve to the federating units for the country to lay claims to being a federal state. Let every state determine the salaries and allowances of its officials. Let the states control their resources and pay tax to the centre.”

Source: The Nation.

The governor said Nigeria has indulged in self-deception by pretending that all is well, despite dithering on the brink of collapse.

Akeredolu urged patriots to be resolute in challenging the current structural defects because it stifled growth.

In his view, the current defective system, which allowed a very strong central government and weak dependencies, was not capable of fostering development.

My House Bombed With Explosives—Ikenga

The spokesperson for the Coalition of United Political Parties, Ikenga Ugochinyere, on Wednesday opened up on the January 14 attack on his country home in Akokwa, Imo State.

According to him, contrary to insinuations that the attack was carried out by members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, the incident which left over 500 bullet holes on his residential houses was masterminded by sponsored militia.

Source: Punch paper

He said high grade explosives were used during the attack in which over 32 vehicles, motorcycles and other properties valued at N550 million were burnt.

“We were shot at, we were bombed with high grade explosives, houses were leveled with bombs, those still standing were shaken to their foundations and vehicles numbering over 32 were all set ablaze with these explosives.

El-Rufai: Elements in Aso Villa want APC to lose elections

Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State said yesterday that some elements in the Presidency were working assiduously to ensure the failure of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in ths month’s presidential elections.

Source: Vanguard papers

He also said the same forces were responsible for the current crisis created by the petrol subsidy, which is making the country waste over N6 trillion annually.

But the Federal Government in a swift reaction yesterday, said it is not aware of any element working against the ruling party, insisting that President Muhammadu Buhari is committed to ensuring that the forthcoming elections are free, fair and credible and wil not favour any presidential candidate.

Kwankwaso’s NNPP to Atiku: Respect your age, stop lying

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has described claim that its presidential candidate Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso will step down and declare support for Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP ahead of the Feb. 25 presidential election as a lie.

Source: Daily Post

The PDP presidential candidate had said in an interview on Tuesday that he has met with Kwankwaso and Labour Party’s Peter Obi with a view to getting them to support his ambition in the February 25 election.

But Atiku who spoke in an interview with the BBC Hausa service said both Obi and Kwankwaso are not a threat to his chances of winning at the Feb.25 poll.

Some APC members may be working for Atiku — Fani-Kayode

The spokesperson for the All Progressive Congress, APC, presidential Campaign Council, Femi Fani-Kayode has disclosed that some members of the ruling party may be working for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar.

Source: Daily Post

The former minister made this known on Wednesday, during the special election programme, ‘The 2023 Verdict’ on Channels Television.

He stated that “All these distractions are very disturbing because we are working hard, but some people are working day and night to create obstacles and make sure that this transition does not go smoothly.

“My own view is that some may be working for the candidates I consider weak, like Atiku, but I don’t see how that is going to end well, given the fact that the opposition is very weak.”

