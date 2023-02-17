This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: Old, New Naira Notes’ll Be Legal Tender In Kaduna–El-Rufai; I’ll Build New Ogun – Olufemi Oguntoyinbo

Old, New Naira Notes’ll Be Legal Tender In Kaduna–El-Rufai

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has said old notes remain legal tender in his state despite President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive limiting the legal tender status of old notes to only N200.

According to El-Rufai, Buhari’s failure to extend the deadline for the exchange of N500 and N1000 is a disregard for the rule of law as the Supreme Court had ruled on the matter.

In his national broadcast on Thursday morning, Buhari announced that the old N500 and N1000 notes had ceased to be legal tender but extended the deadline for N200 notes to April 10.

But in a broadcast on Thursday evening, Governor El-Rufai said circulating N200 only would be inadequate in alleviating the suffering experienced by Kaduna people every day.

The governor said, “It is shocking to see the blatant violation of the subsisting and continuing order of the Supreme Court that all the old and new notes should continue to be legal tender until it gives judgment in the case filed by the Kaduna State Government along with several others.”

I’ll Build New Ogun–Oguntoyinbo

The governorship candidate of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Ogun State, Com. Olufemi Oguntoyinbo, has assured he is determined to build new State if elected.

He said he has what it takes to govern Ogun as the youngest among the gubernatorial candidates full of experience to move the State forward.

Speaking in Ibadan while featuring on the Oyo state NUJ Correspondents Chapel Guest Forum ” Speak Out”, Oguntoyinbo maintained he has never considered stepping down for any of his co-contestants.

Retired Generals, Losers Of APC Guber, Presidential Primaries Want Interim Govt — Elrufai

Governor Nasir El-rufai of Kaduna State has alleged that some retired Generals in collaboration with some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who failed to secure gubernatorial and presidential tickets want to create chaos in the country so that an interim government will be formed instead of handing over power to a democratically elected government.

In a state broadcast to the people of the state on Thursday night which he titled “Let us stand up strongly for democracy, peace and national unity, the Kaduna State Governor said,”It is important for the people of Kaduna State, and indeed Nigeria, to know that contrary to the public pronouncements and apparent good intentions, this policy(currency redesign) was conceived and sold to the President by officials who completely lost out in the Gubernatorial and Presidential Primaries of the APC in June 2022.

Tinubu Asks Governors To Ignore Buhari’s Order, Enforce Use Of Old Naira Notes Nationwide

APC presidential standard-bearer Bola Tinubu has called on governors nationwide to disregard President Muhammadu Buhari’s order that N500 and N1,000 notes are illegal tenders.

Mr Buhari announced in a state address on February 16 that the old N1,000 and N500 notes were no longer legal tender and that his regime would only reissue the old N200 note, initially outlawed, until April 10.

This announcement was met with widespread opposition from governors, including Governor Nasir El-Rufai, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, and House of Representatives Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, who stated defying the Supreme Court’s ruling to maintain the status quo was an invitation to anarchy.

