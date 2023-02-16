This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: Old Naira Shouldn’t Be Allowed Till After Elections – Sani; Tiwa Begins Acting In Ghana

Old Naira Notes Shouldn’t Be Allowed Till After Elections — Shehu Sani

A former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani, has said that allowing the N200, N500 and N1,000 old notes to remain legal tender before the February 25 and March 11 elections will enable corrupt politicians engage in vote buying.

The senator, who represented Kaduna Central senatorial district in the 8th National Assembly, made this known on Channels Television’s The 2023 Verdict programme on Wednesday.

Sani said that there is so much poverty in the country which politicians would want to take advantage of by buying voters with stolen money.

“The struggle on this new naira note is as important as the soul of democracy in Nigeria. If you allow these old notes to be used on or before 25th of February, forget about credible and transparent elections. There is so much poverty in this country today.

“People will not see money and turn the other way; money has for a very long time influenced decisions of ordinary people because poverty has been so weaponised. So, as far as I am concerned, there should be no validation of this new note until after the election. If you do that now, the election will be so monetised,” Sani said.

﻿Tiwa Savage Begins Acting In Ghana

The said movie, whose production took place in Ghana, was directed by popular director, Meji Alabi, alongside Tiwa Savage.

According to a British film magazine covering the international film business, ‘ScreenDaily’, the film displays Savage as a fashion designer with a budding career in the US who returns to her home in Africa to confront the guilt she left behind.”

In the caption section of her post, she demonstrated how the upcoming movie is an “iconic moment” for her. She said, “This is about to be an ICONIC moment. My first acting and co-directing debut with the GOAT @mejialabi Water And Garri the Film Coming soon.”

However, the release date of the upcoming movie is yet to be confirmed.

Presidential Election: Peter Obi Maintains Lead In Third Anap Poll

Ahead of the February 25 presidential election, the flag bearer of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi has maintained a lead in a third and final nationwide opinion poll commissioned by Anap Foundation and conducted by NOI Polls Limited (NOIPolls).

The result of the fresh poll was released on Wednesday by the President and Founder of Anap Foundation, Atedo Peterside.

The third poll which was concluded in the first half of February 2023 followed two earlier polls carried in September and December 2022.

“For the avoidance of doubt, it is pertinent to mention that the methodology used by NOI polls is almost the exact same methodology that was used in previous presidential polls that they handled for us in 2011, 2015 and 2019,” Anap said in a statement.

Anap said its third and final poll result in February 2023 showed that Obi of the Labour Party remains in the lead, with Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) both trailing him while Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) emerged as the “lone outsider”.

Nobody Can Stop Us From Holding Presidential Campaign Rally In Ibadan — APC PCC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential and Guber­natorial Campaigns Council in Oyo State has boasted that nobody can stop the party from holding its rally in the state to­day.

The Director-General of the Campaign Council in Oyo State, Dr. Isiaka Kolawole disclosed at a press conference in Ibadan, the state capital on Wednesday ahead of today’s rally.

Some pockets of protests oc­curred in some parts of Ibadan on Wednesday.

The APC presidential candi­date, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, his running mate, Kashim Shetti­ma and other chieftains of the party were billed to campaign at a rally at Mapo hall in Ibadan today, Thursday.

Chieftains of the party ex­pected at the rally included state Governors and Ministers from the South West region among whom are those from; Ogun, Lagos, Ondo, Ekiti and Osun including the immediate past Governor of Osun State, Alhaji Isiaka Oyetola.

The APC has however said that the protests which broke out on Wednesday in Ibadan, will not affect the rally, alleging that the protests were sponsored by Governor Seyi Makinde-led administration for the fear of Tinubu’s visit.

Remove Wike before elections, PCC spokesperson tells FG

The Spokesperson for the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council, Daniel Bwala, has told the Federal Government to remove the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike before the 2023 general elections commence.

Bwala, who spoke Wednesday on Arise TV, said the only solution to the unending crisis in the PDP in the state is the removal of the state governor, adding that the Federal Government should declare a state of emergency in Rivers.

Bwala said that Wike’s antics may deter free and fair conduct of the forthcoming elections in the state.

He said, “If the chief executive officer of the state cannot allow a free and fair conduct, then the proper thing to do is to declare a state of emergency, remove him and conduct election there and this wouldn’t be new in Nigeria.”

Speaking further, Bwala said that the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, would win the presidential election even in Rivers State, adding the PDP cancelled its presidential rally in the state is to “avoid bloodshed.”

He added that Atiku, when he wins the elections, will go to Rivers State to celebrate with its people.

Angry Customers Ground CBN Office In Abuja

Dozens of angry cash depositors, on Wednesday, prevented movement in and out of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) office in Garki, Abuja.

The customers, who visited the CBN office to deposit their old naira notes as directed by the apex bank, prevented staff and visitors from accessing the building.

They were surprised when they realised that what they had hoped would be a simple process turned out to be long hours of waiting.

Angered by the development, the customers blocked the entrance of the apex bank’s office for hours, preventing access to the building.

“We came here with the hope of depositing our old notes as CBN asked us to do. But we are disappointed because the CBN portal is not working and no official came out to address us or give us the form to fill.

“The suffering is becoming unbearable. We laboured hard to earn money and still struggle again to access the money,” said Folashade Bello, who said she had been waiting for about four hours.

