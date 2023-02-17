Today’s Headlines: Old Naira Notes Valid For Next 100 Years, Ganduje to drug sellers: relocate

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Old Naira Notes Valid For Next 100 Years

Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai has assured residents of the state that the old N1,000, N500 and N200 notes and other notes are valid for the next 100 years.

Source: Vanguard papers

El-Rufai made the statement in a state broadcast on Wednesday to address the cash scarcity plaguing the country, as a result of the currency redesign policy introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The governor who has been a critic of the policy lately stormed the Supreme Court, Wednesday, in the company of his Kogi State counterpart Yahaya Bello to observe the proceedings of the suit hearing, which was adjourned until February 22.

Ganduje to drug sellers: relocate

State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has reiterated his administration’s commitment to tackling the proliferation of fake drugs in the state.

Source: The Nation papers

The governor spoke when he opened the Coordinated Pharmaceutical Warehouse Centre (CWC), otherwise known as the Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje Pharmaceutical Centre. He warned wholesale drug sellers in the open market in Sabon Gari to relocate to the new center.

He said: “Other areas for wholesale of drugs will be closed down forthwith, and those found wanting will be prosecuted. This is a completely regulated market; it is the only legal place where you can sell wholesale drugs. The Federal Government has guidelines for the sale of healthy drugs, and we promised ourselves that we will change the vulnerable situation in the sale of counterfeit, illegal, and fake drugs that Kano finds itself.

UK Sends Strong Warning To APC, Others

Photo Credit: PM

The United Kingdom government has warned the APC, PDP, LP, and other political parties against inciting post-election violence.

The warning was communicated British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing on Thursday.

Laing said the APC, PDP, LP, and other political parties must accept and respect the results of the forthcoming 2023 general elections and refrain from actions that would instigate violence.

The High Commissioner noted that the United Kingdom is fully in support of Nigeria’s political process.

Laing said candidates and political parties not satisfied with the results of the election should seek redress the judiciary and not violence.

The British Envoy also noted that the elections were not only important to Nigeria but West Africa, and the rest of the world, especially with the backsliding of democracy in the West African sub-region.

Gunmen Invade Anambra Training Camp

Photo Credit: The Nation Nigeria)

Gunmen on Thursday invaded one of the training camps of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ukpor, Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The hoodlums, who stormed the area around 5.35pm, disrupted ongoing training exercise ahead of the general elections.

A resident, who spoke in confidence said the incident left the victims, including INEC officers, corps members and students involved in the training, traumatised.

