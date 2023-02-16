Today’s Headlines: Old N200 Legal Tender Till April 10-Buhari, I want To Remove Money From Politics- Buhari

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Old N200 Legal Tender Till April 10 – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended the validity of the old N200 notes till April 10, 2023.

The president announced this in a national broadcast on Thursday Monday.

“I am addressing you as your democratically elected president to sympathise with you over the hardship being experienced as a result of the naira redesign policy.”

Photo credit || Google

“To further ease the supply pressures particularly to our citizens, I have given approval to the CBN that the old N200 bank notes be released back into circulation and that it should also be allowed to circulate as legal tender with the new N200, N500, and N1000 banknotes for 60 days from February 10, 2023 to April 10 2023 when the old N200 notes ceases to be legal tender.”

Naira redesign: I want to remove money from politics – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has admitted that part of his plan for approving the redesign of the Naira notes is to minimize the use of money during the political season.

Buhari made this known on Thursday morning during a nationwide broadcast.

According to him, Nigerians should go out and vote for their preferred candidate during the February 25 elections.

“Fellow citizens, on the 25th of February, 2023 the nation would be electing a new President and National Assembly members.

“I am aware that this new monetary policy has also contributed immensely to the minimization of the influence of money in politics.

“This is a positive departure from the past and represents a bold legacy step by this administration, towards laying a strong foundation for free and fair elections,” Buhari said.

Why we settled for redesign of N200, N500, N1000 notes – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari, Thursday morning, briefed Nigerians on why his administration decided on the naira redesign policy, especially N200, N500 and N1000 notes.

Buhari said the need to fight corruption and insecurity headlong, including controlling inflationary trend partly necessitated the decision to redesign the currency denominations mentioned above.

The President, however, directed that the N200 naira old notes be allowed to circulate with the new ones in the interim.

He said, “I feel obliged to avail you of a few critical points underpinning the policy decision. These include:

“The need to restore the statutory ability of the CBN to keep a firm control over money in circulation. In 2015 when this administration commenced its first term, Currency-in-Circulation was only N1.4trillion.

“The proportion of currency outside banks grew from 78%in 2015 to 85% in 2022. As of October 2022, therefore, currency in circulation had risen to N3.23 trillion; out of which only N500 billion was within the Banking System while N2.7 trillion remained permanently outside the system; thereby distorting the financial policy and efficient management of inflation;

“The huge volume of Bank Notes outside the banking system has proven to be practically unavailable for economic activities and by implication, retard the attainment of potential economic growth;

“Economic growth projections make it imperative for the government to aim at expanding financial inclusion in the country by reducing the number of the unbanked population.

“Given the prevailing security situation across the country, which keeps improving, it also becomes compelling for the government to deepen its continuing support for security agencies to successfully combat banditry and ransom-taking in Nigeria.

Obi takes campaign to Nnewi, condemns overtaxation

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party(LP), Peter Obi, has decried the poverty level in the country, vouching that if elected, the LP government would lift no fewer than 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.

Obi who stated this at Nnewi, Anambra State on Wednesday regretted how the government of the All Progressives Congress (APC) impoverished millions of Nigerians in its eight years reign.

Addressing the people at the Nkwo Nnewi market, Obi said about 65m Nigerians were poor in 2012, but more than 100m had become poor under the APC government.

He said, he and his running mate, Senator Yusuf Datti-Ahmed were fully prepared to change things positively.

He said, ” We are going to transform the economy and living standard of all Nigerians, irrespective of tribe, religion, gender, social class or political affiliation.

“We have chosen to build a new Nigeria where there will be the security of life and property. When I was governor, bank robbery and allied criminality were almost impossible; all the bandits were sent out. We are going to do the same nationwide.

Buhari: Naira redesign policy reduced influence of money in politics

President Muhammadu Buhari said that the currency redesign policy of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, has helped minimized influence of money in politics ahead of the forthcoming elections.

The President who said this in his national broadcast in which he approved the reintroduction of old N200 note as legal tender alongside the new N200 note until April 10 on Thursday morning.

In the speech, the President said by helping to minimize the monetization of the political process, the policy has contributed to his legacy of ensuring that the forthcoming general election is free and fair.

Why I dropped out of governorship race – Carolyna Hutchings

Ms. Carolyna Hutchings, the ex-wife of Billionaire Musa Danjuma, has dropped out of the race to become the next deputy governor of Akwa Ibom.

She announced her withdrawal on her verified Instagram page on Valentine’s Day.

In the post she shared, Hutchings described Otu as an amazing and hard-working man who would have done the best for Akwa-Ibom.

“As you all have noticed, I have been quiet about my campaign, a lot has been going on, I stand for transparency and the truth always.

“My desire to run for a public office is to serve the people and not to serve myself. My Principal Iboro Otu is an amazing man whose desire is to give Akwa Ibom what they truly deserve.

“A good economy, job opportunities, good education, excellent health care, a state that is a leader in good governance and growing economy. Wherever my principal goes I follow. He is a true and kind leader. Our duty to serve the people and my duty to assist through my NGO continues as always. I wish all contesting candidates the very best.”

She added, “As you all know I never make a decision without concrete reasons. The people come first to me. My principal is an amazing leader, a kind and hardworking man.

light (

)