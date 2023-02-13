This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: Okowa Visits Families Of Slain Security Aides, Buhari, Emefiele Meet Again

Okowa Visits Families Of Slain Security Aides

Photo Credit: Premium Times

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Delta State and vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Sunday, visited the families of the three police officers killed by gunmen in Anambra State.

The deceased officers were Inspectors Lucky Aleh, Celestine Nwadiokwu and Jude Obuh, who were attached to Explosives Ordnance Disposal Unit at the Government House, Asaba.

Photo Credit: Google

Buhari, Emefiele Meet Again

Photo Credit: Punch Newspapers

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), on Monday afternoon met with the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, at the State House, Abuja.

Emefiele arrived at the villa around 1:00pm, shortly after the President returned from the Police Force Headquarters, where he had unveiled some patrol vehicles to be deployed for the upcoming elections earlier today.

Election Will Not Hold In 240 Polling Unit -INEC

Photo Credit: Daily Post

Ahead of the forthcoming general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disclosed that no election will be held in 240 polling units across the country.

The INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu revealed this on Monday at an ongoing meeting with leaders of the 18 political parties at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

Abuja Safe Months After Your Advisories – Nigeri Berates UK, US

Photo Credit: Daily Post

The Federal Government of Nigeria on Monday chided the United Kingdom and the United States over their travel advisories in late 2022.

The government said more than three months after their embassies warned nationals against movement/presence in Abuja, their city remained safe.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed spoke on Monday in Abuja at the 25th edition of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s (PMB) Scorecard Series.

Why Peter Obi Didn’t Visit Oba Of Lagos – LP Chairperson

Photo Credit: Premium Times

Dayo Ekong, the chairperson of the Labour Party (LP) in Lagos State, has explained why the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, did not visit the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, during his mega rally in the state on Saturday.

Unlike in other states where Mr Obi always made it a point of call to first visit traditional rulers before embarking on his campaigns, he started out in Lagos at the Alaba International Market, wdominated by traders from the South-east region of the country.

Tinubu’s Gaffes Result Of Campaign Pressure – Pedro

Photo Credit: Punch Newspapers

A former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Femi Pedro, has said gaffes made by the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, are mere slip of tongues as a result of pressure from campaigns.

Pedro, who insisted that Tinubu is fit both mentally and physically to lead Nigeria, said mistakes are common and not unusual adding that anybody can commit such blunders.

