Today’s Headlines: Ojukwu’s Brother Begs Tinubu To Release Kanu, Retired Colonel Places Curse On Obi

Release Nnamdi Kanu to end Southeast violence – Ojukwu’s brother begs Tinubu

Lotanna Ojukwu, younger brother to the late Biafra warlord, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, has suggested ways President Bola Tinubu can end the sit-at-home and insecurity challenge in the Southeast.

He urged Tinubu to discuss with Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, in an attempt to end the insecurity challenge in the region.

Lotanna said discussing with Kanu would subdue the pressure of the sit-at-home and insecurity.

Speaking on Arise Television’s Morning Show on Friday, Lotanna also urged the Federal Government to reach out to the Finnish government over the activities of Simon Ekpa.

The Finish-based Ekpa has been linked to the aggravated violence caused by the sit-at-home in the Southeast.

However, Lotanna said: “I appeal to Tinubu to step into this matter, one-fifth of the country is being held hostage, and people can go to work and their business. This has affected our economy and the morality of people who know what is happening.

“This is a terrible shame, the security situation is a no-hanging fruit to Tinubu, who has proven he is ready to tackle security issues. This is something he must attend to urgently.

74-Year-Old Retired Colonel Places Curse On Peter Obi, LP

A 74-retired colonel, Chinyere Obi, has cursed Peter Obi and the Labour Party for allegedly neglecting her after sustaining a gunshot wound because of her commitment to the party’s activities in Imo state.

Obi, a card-carrying Labour Party member, cursed the party and its 2023 presidential candidate while speaking to journalists in Abuja on Thursday, July 6. The retired Colonel Chinyere Obi said nobody from the Labour Party visited her when she got shot in the leg campaigning for Peter Obi.

“I had to sell my Honda Pilot Jeep for N1.5 million in June to be able to treat the gunshot wound.

“At my age, 74, I am selling my things to heal completely.” She noted that she was a retired colonel with her pension and entitlements who did not seek or ask for financial help from the Labour Party presidential candidate.

Bayelsa hands over lost fishermen to Sao Tome & Principe

Bayelsa State government has formally handed over three fishermen who lost their way on the Gulf of Guinea to the Sao Tome and Principe Head of Mission in Nigeria.

Speaking during the formal handover, Thursday night, at the Bayelsa Government House in Yenagoa, the governor, Senator Douye Diri, lauded the local fishermen in Okpoama community in Brass Local Government of the state, who rescued their fellow fishermen on the Atlantic Ocean.

He said they demonstrated the true spirit of an Ijaw man, who cares for his brothers and humanity in general.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, quoted the governor as saying the action of the Bayelsa fishermen underscored the cordial relationship between Nigeria and the neighbouring country.

Diri disclosed that once they were rescued, his administration through the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Pabara Igwele, made sure that they were provided the necessary health care.

Gun-battle in Rivers: Six kidnappers shot dead by police

The Rivers State Police Command has killed six suspected kidnappers and arrested other criminal elements in an onslaught by its operatives in the state.

CP Nwonyi Polycarp Emeka, Commissioner of Police, Rivers Police Command, told newsmen on Friday that sequel to the activities of a gang of wanted criminals terrorising the East-West Road axis in Emohua LGA, operatives attached to the Anti-Cultism Unit, in conjunction with other Tactical Teams, invaded the hideout of one Uchechukwu Daniel Okana a.k.a Hunhman at Obele in Emohua local government area.

