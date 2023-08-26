Today’s Headlines: Oil theft: Rivers firm faults Navy over destruction of vessel seeks justice; EFCC arrests 23 suspected internet fraudsters in Sokoto

Oil theft: Rivers firm faults Navy over destruction of vessel, seeks justice.

According to Punch news, A Port Harcourt-based oil and gas company, ‘Soljas Limited’ has faulted the Nigerian Navy over the arrest and subsequent destruction of its vessel ‘MVP Cecelia’ for alleged illegal oil bunkering.

The firm said the action of the Navy was illegal and high-handed, saying neither was investigation conducted nor the owner of the vessel contacted, or arrested for culpability.

Owner of the vessel and Managing Director of Soljas Limited, Chief Jasper Ako, stated this at a media briefing in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on Friday.

The Company lawyer, Augustine Ojekudo, who spoke on his behalf said the Navy must be made to pay damages for its action.

Recall that personnel of the Nigerian Navy Ship, Pathfinder in Port Harcourt had on August 16 arrested the said vessel at a Jerry in Wiki, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

EFCC arrests 23 suspected Internet fraudsters in Sokoto.

According to Punch news, tives of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, Sokoto Command, have raided and arrested 23 alleged Internet fraudsters otherwise known as ‘Yahoo Yahoo boys’ in the Bafarawa Estate in Sokoto metropolis.

A source from the zonal office of the EFCC in Sokoto said that apart from the Bafarawa Estate, Kalkalawa area of Sokoto State was also raided after an Intelligence-driven observation along with intensive close monitoring proved that the young men are living above their means with no genuine source of income.

This according to the source led operatives of the commission to swoop and arrest them while investigations continued.

Those arrested include Joy Ofem, Azeez .o. Naimot, Ibrahim Amadu, Aigbekan Daniel, Adedayo Michael, Imran Mubaraq and Oliyide Habeeblah

Others include Wasiu Lukman Adekunle, Musa Abdulaziz, Abdullahi Ibrahim, Adejoh Nebiu Muhammad, Ibrahim Mubarak, Ahmed Ibrahim Abdullahi, Abdullahi Sanusi Adejoh and Umar Idris.

The list also includes Muhammad Nuhu, Faisal Ahmed, Aliyu Ismail, Elijah Adebayo, Abubakar Bashir, Sakariya Ibrahim, Balogun Abdulayyan as well as Buni Husaini.

Enugu govt officials visit ESUT over strange illness allegedly killing students.

According to Punch news, Some officials of the Enugu State Government on Friday visited the state’s University of Science and Technology as a strange illness reportedly killed 13 students in less than a month.

The team led by the state Commissioner of Health, Dr Ikechukwu Obi, Friday, visited the Agbani campus of the university to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the alleged development.

The unfortunate incident which has already caused anxiety among students and staff of the university, our correspondent learnt, has been downplayed by the university management.

A member of staff of the university, Rev Godwin Onah, who spoke to our correspondent, described the situation as alarming and called on the government for intervention.

Enugu govt threatens clampdown on petrol stations over meter manipulation.

According to Punch news, The Enugu State Government on Friday, threatened to shut down petrol stations that are manipulating their meters to exploit motorists and other consumers of the product.

The state described it as criminal for petroleum dealers in the state to exploit consumers through deliberate manipulation of metres while dispensing fuel inaccurately, insisting that such sharp practices would no longer be allowed to thrive in the state.

While urging the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, to ensure that filling stations comply with an accurate metering system, the government assured residents of its genuine concern for their plight in the hands of the exploiters.

Commissioner for Special Duties, Mr Emeka Ajogwu, gave the warning during an unscheduled visit to some petrol stations in Enugu metropolis to ascertain the alleged metre manipulation by filling station owners.

