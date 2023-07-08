Today’s Headlines: Oil price rises to $77 a barrel; NADCEL 2023: We’re Determined To Protect Lives, Property – Tinubu

Oil price rises to $77 a barrel

Photo Credit: The Cable

Oil prices rose marginally on Friday amid supply concerns in the global oil market.

Brent crude rose by 1.7 percent to reach $77 a barrel — the first time since May 24.

The US West Texas Intermediate crude, meanwhile, gained two percent to hit $73 a barrel.

Earlier in the week, Saudi Arabia and Russia announced fresh production cuts.

NADCEL 2023: We’re Determined To Protect Lives, Property – Tinubu

Photo Credit: Independent Nigeria

IBADAN – President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reassured Nigeri­ans of his determi­nation to ensure safety of lives and properties of all the citizenry across all the country.

President Tinubu made the disclosure on Thursday at the Sports Arena of the 2 Div Nigerian Army Head­quarters, Oojo, Ibadan, during the Grand Finale of the 2023 Nigerian Armed Forces Day Celebration (NADCEL 2023).

Tinubu in his words as­sured Nigerians of his deter­mination to protect lives and property across the country.

Delivering his keynote address, the President, who was represented by the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, equally promised better fund­ing, equipment and robust welfare packages to advance the professional efficiency of the Military.

He also urged Army per­sonnel to adhere to interna­tional best practices in their operations, as well as mil­itary-civilian relationship while taking them on the need to be resolute as their sacrific­es will not be in vain.

Gun-battle in Rivers: Six kidnappers shot dead by police.

Photo credit: PM

The Rivers State Police Command has killed six suspected kidnappers and arrested other criminal elements in an onslaught by its operatives in the state.

CP Nwonyi Polycarp Emeka, Commissioner of Police, Rivers Police Command, told newsmen on Friday that sequel to the activities of a gang of wanted criminals terrorising the East-West Road axis in Emohua LGA, operatives attached to the Anti-Cultism Unit, in conjunction with other Tactical Teams, invaded the hideout of one Uchechukwu Daniel Okana a.k.a Hunhman at Obele in Emohua local government area.

Emeka said on sighting the police operatives, the hoodlums in their numbers, opened fire on them, leading to a gun-battle.

He stated that a quick response by the operatives neutralized six of the criminals and dislodged others, as they scampered for safety and bowed to superior fire-power.

He added that the six arrested suspects were helping the detectives in further investigation.

While thanking the good people of Rivers State for their understanding and cooperation, Emeka solicited for more support by availing the police with useful information for more exploits.

Rivers APC Stakeholders Protest Wike’s Overbearing Influence On Party, Petition Tinubu

Photo Credit: Punch paper

ABUJA – Key stakeholders of the All Progressive Congress APC in Rivers State, have protested what they described as overbearing influence of the former Governor of the State, Nyesom Wike on the party’s activities, especially at the national level.

To this end, they have written a letter to the President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, expressing their grievances and seeking his urgent intervention.

Recall that Wike’s loyalists suprisingly emerged in the nomination of principal officers in the two chambers of the National Assembly, a development that created some bad blood among the party stakeholders.

Photo credit || Google

avage (

)