Today’s Headlines: Ohanaeze Endorses Obi, Wike Doles Out N70m To Families Of Slain Police Officers

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ohanaeze Endorses Peter Obi

Photo credit: premium times

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has endorsed the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, ahead of the 25 February general elections.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Chiedozie Ogbonnia, on Tuesday, Ohanaeze said, apart from them, other regional socio-political groups also endorsed Mr Obi during their gathering at Wells Carlton Hotel, Asokoro, Abuja on Thursday.

(Photo credit; Google)

Wike Doles Out N70m To Families Of 3 Slain Police Officers

Photo credit: p.m news

Rivers governor, Nyesom Wike on Tuesday doled out a total sum of N70 million to families of three police officers killed in an attack at the Rumuokoro flyover bridge, in Port Harcourt the state capital.

A police officer who was also injured in the incident also benefited from the largesse.

ICPC Raids Banks, Arrest Officials For Hoarding Naira

Photo credit: punch newspaper

tives of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission on Friday discovered N258m stashed in the vault at the Sterling bank headquarters in Abuja.

The discovery was during one of the commission’s operations to ensure that commercial banks obey the Central Bank of Nigeria’s on the distribution of new naira notes to customers.

Sen. Sani Adopts Abandoned 2-weeks Old Baby

Photo credit: p.m news

Activist and former senator of Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, on Tuesday, visited the Restored Destiny Child Orphanage Foundation in Nasarawa State during which he adopted a two-week old baby at the facility.

The baby was reportedly found on a street in a community in Nasarawa State and taken a social welfare centre from where it was taken Restored Destiny Child Orphanage Foundation.

Supreme Court Restrains CBN From Implementing Deadline For Old Naira

Photo credit: channels television

The Supreme Court of Nigeria has restrained the Federal Government from implementing the February 10 Deadline of the old 200, 500 and 1000 naira notes to stop being legal tender.

Three northern states — Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara — had in a motion ex-parte filed on February 3rd, prayed the apex court to halt the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) naira redesign policy.

Able-gist (

)