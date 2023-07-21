Today’s Headlines: Ogun Tribunal: WAEC Doesn’t Keep Candidates’ Certificate; Tinubu, Service Chiefs, NSA To Attend Conference On Security In Africa

Ogun Tribunal: WAEC Doesn’t Keep Candidates’ Certificate

An official of the West African Examination Council (WAEC), Mr. Olufemi Olaleye, yesterday, told the Ogun State Governorship Election Tribunal sitting in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, that the examination body, did not keep duplicate copies of candidates’ certificates. Olaleye said to confirm whether or not somebody partook in the council’s examination, “the original certificate given to the candidate will be forwarded to WAEC” for verification.

Olaleye’s statement was a sequel to the summoning of the WAEC by the tribunal, asking the examination body to verify and present a copy of the WAEC certificate presented by Governor Dapo Abiodun, to the INEC.

The examination council had earlier been subpoenaed by the tribunal to produce a copy of Abiodun’s 1978 WAEC certificate as attached to the form he filled with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ladi Adebutu, in the March 18 governorship election, had alleged that Abiodun forged his WAEC certificate. In his petition, Adebutu stated that Abiodun “presented a forged West African Examinations Council School Certificate of June 1978 to the 1st Respondent” (INEC) on July 25, 2022.

Tinubu, Service Chiefs, NSA to Attend Conference on Security in Africa

President Bola Tinubu, the service chiefs, and the National Security Adviser (NSA) will be among other guests that will parley on improving security in Africa at the ASIS International Sub-Saharan African conference in Abuja from July 26 to 28.

Chairman of the American Society for Industrial Security (ASIS), Edward Orim, said yesterday that the conference would help identify vulnerabilities and support the government to curtail insecurity with new ideas that would help improve security in Africa.

FCTA Permanent Secretary, Olusade Adesola, is among the keynote speakers at the conference themed: “Managing security risks in Volatile. Uncertain, Complex, Ambiguous, Digital (VUCAD) Africa” expected to draw participants from Ghana, South Africa, Europe, and other parts of the world. “We normally have conferences between Africa, Europe, Asia, and America, but for now, we are having the African conference, which Abuja is hosting. In Nigeria, the current administration they are taking the fight against bandits and criminal elements very seriously.

Court Orders DSS to Allow Kanu Access to Personal Physicians

Justice Binta Nyako of a Federal High Court, Abuja, yesterday, ordered the Department of State Service (DSS) to allow the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, access to his doctors.

Nyako made the order while delivering a ruling in an application for an order of mandamus compelling the secret service to allow Kanu, whose health was said to be deteriorating in the custody of the DSS, to meet with his doctors. The IPOB leader, who has been in the custody of the DSS since he was rearrested nearly two years ago, was challenging the refusal of the agency to allow him to have unhindered access to his private physicians.

Deliveria ng ruling on the application, the court held that Kanu was entitled to a medical doctor of his choice, adding that such expenses should be borne by the applicant (Kanu).

Obaseki: Benin Mall 75% Complete, to Be Opened Before Year-end

﻿Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has expressed satisfaction with the pace and quality of work at the Benin City Mall, noting that the project on completion would further strengthen the state’s position as one of the best retail hubs in the country.

The governor said this when he inspected the ongoing development of the Benin City Mall, situated along Sapele Road in Benin City. Obaseki was accompanied by the Commissioner for Finance, Budget, Economic Planning and Development, Mrs. Adaze Aguele-Kalu, and other top government officials.

According to a statement, the governor said, “I am glad and impressed that Edo is taking its position as a retail hub and Edo people will not leave their State for other States to experience retail hub to buy things from large malls. We are building a mall that is larger and better than any other one you can think of.“We are building a mall that has a lot of entertainment space. What makes the Benin Mall unique is the presence of a library where parents can bring their children to have the library experience. This will be part of the revamp of Edo State Library which is going to be largely an e-library.

