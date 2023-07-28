Today’s Headlines: Ogun PEPC Admits 150,656 Ballot Papers; PDP Witness’ Video, Tinubu Begs Nigerians

Ogun Tribunal admits 150,656 ballot papers, PDP witness’ video

A forensic examiner and retired Deputy Superintendent of Police, Reginald Nwoze, on Thursday, tendered 150,656 ballot papers used for the conduct of the March 18 governorship election in the state before the Ogun State Election Petition Tribunal.

During his cross-examination by counsel to respondents, Nwoze told the tribunal that he examined and analysed the ballot papers from 12 local government areas of the state.

The Peoples Democratic Party and its candidate in the state, Ladi Adebutu, in the petition marked, EPT/OG/GOV/03/2023 are challenging the victory of the state governor, Dapo Abiodun, who was declared the winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission in the March 18 governorship election.

He told the tribunal that the ballot papers tendered were sourced from the INEC.While breaking down the ballot papers, Nwoze said, 37,401 were with multiple thumbprints, 3,470 were smushed and smeared, and 109,785 were with regular thumbprints.

Showing the court his findings, Nwoze alleged that some of the ballot papers whose votes were cast in favour of APC were marked with markers instead of being thumb printed.

The tribunal admitted in evidence 150,656 ballot papers used for the election in the state. They also admitted a piece of video evidence tendered by a star witness for the PDP, Sunkanmi Oyejide. The documents were admitted in evidence to support the petition filed by the PDP and Adebutu.

Subsidy removal: Tinubu begs Nigerians to persevere more

President Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, urged Nigerians to persevere with his administration some more, saying he understands the pains they must be experiencing since the discontinuance of the petrol subsidy on May 29.

The President gave the assurance that the hardships of the moment would eventually give way to a more prosperous, equitable and inclusive economy.

“You have endured; you just need to persevere a little bit more. It’s not going to be easy to make the necessary changes,” Tinubu told a delegation of youths leaders from across the 36 states, led by the All Progressives Congress Youth Leader, Mr Dayo Israel, to the State House, Abuja.

Tinubu told the delegation, “I plead your understanding that the economic reforms are very slow sometimes“

I can assure you that I understand your pains and the pains of your uncles, brothers and your moms. I feel it.

“It is not easy to get out a monster of over 40 years that is called subsidy.”

The President said the economic reforms of the past over 50 days were necessary because the country could no longer afford subsidy, which, he said, benefits only a few elites at the expense of the majority of Nigerians.

Ogun bizman laments wrongful detention over land dispute

businessman in Ogun State, Mr Dare Awodele, has lamented his alleged wrongful detention by men of the Ogun State Police Command over a land-grabbing case “I knew nothing about.”

Awodele also refuted a news publication (not by The PUNCH) claiming that he was arraigned before an Ogun State Magistrates’ Court and subsequently remanded at the Ibara police station over the same matter.

The alleged land grabbing involves a landed property at Agejo village in the Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of the state said to belong to the Ogun State Broadcasting Corporation.

Awodele, who spoke to newsmen from his hospital bed, debunked the claim that he was arraigned.

Recounting his ordeal, the businessman said he honoured the invitation of the state task force who invited him for questioning over the OGBC land matter.

Awodele said, “When we got to the police station, we were told to wait for retired CP, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, whose interest in the case was sketchy at that time but later became known afterwards.

“When he arrived, they interviewed me and I told them all I knew about the land as narrated earlier. Retired CP Ajogun also said the issue did not concern me and Iyeru, that the people who sold the land should be held to sort themselves out.

Oluwo to Tinubu: No coup must survive under your watch.

THE Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdurosheed Akanbi, yesterday, tasked President Bola Tinubu to rally Military forces in Africa to quash the coup against President Mohamed Bazoumin of the Niger Republic, to strengthen democracy in Africa.

The monarch, in a statement by his media aide, Alli Ibraheem, urged the President to use his position as ECOWAS Chairman to thwart the coup in the country and return it to democracy.While suggesting the need for harmonization of African military forces to ensure the Niger coup didn’t survive, he said: “Democracy in Africa has to be strengthened through promotion of a democratic system of government devoid of military incursion and interference.

I’m calling on President Ahmed Tinubu of Nigeria to use his position as the Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, to thwart the ongoing military taking over of the country’s affairs from the democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum of Niger Republic.

“The call becomes necessary on Tinubu on two premises- being the ECOWAS chairman and President of Nigeria adjudged to be the giant of Africa. No Coup must survive under your watch as ECOWAS chairman. External authorities and forces have to be mobilized to grow African democracy and ensure sanity

