Today’s Headlines: Oborevwori retooling wheel of governance in Delta; Illegal bunkering spreads fear, anxiety in Isheri-Idimu, Lagos Community

Oborevwori retooling wheel of governance in Delta

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori (left) congratulating Justice Catherine Ojugbana-Orishedere during the swearing-in ceremony

By Festus Ahon

Since he assumed office six weeks ago, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State has continued to carry out actions geared towards rejuvenating the wheel of governance in the State. As he works towards the reconstitution of the State Executive Council, the Governor has taken steps to ensure that critical government departments and agencies function optimally in line with his M.O.R.E Agenda.

As part of the strategy to retool various government departments and agencies, the Governor on Monday directed the dissolution of the State Board of Internal Revenue (DBIR).

A statement issued by the Secretary to the Delta State Government (SSG), Dr. Kingsley Emu, directed the chairman and members of the dissolved Board to hand over all government properties in their possession to the career administrative head in the agency. The statement also said the governor’s dissolution approval would take immediate effect.

The announcement was coming less than two weeks after exempting it from the list of boards of State agencies, departments and parastatals ordered for dissolution in June. The DBIR was one of only eight boards of State agencies, departments and parastatals exempted from the dissolution directive issued by the new administration on June 27, 2023.

Illegal bunkering spreads fear, anxiety in Isheri–Idimu, Lagos community

Mrs Ramota Olaniyan, a widow, has been anguishing over recent development in her community, Isheri-Idimu, in Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State.

For her, life has become a nightmare. She is distraught, disillusioned and distressed.

Ramota is living in fear but the mother of four is not alone. Indeed, for residents of the area, these are certainly not the best of times. They are living in fear following the uncovering of a spot where oil thieves siphoned fuel from pipeline.

Although the Lagos State police operatives have cordoned off the spot and currently keeping an eye on it, waiting for officials of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), the residents still nurse fear of the unknown.

The fears persist considering that the illegal bunkering spot is behind Idimu Police Station. And it was gathered that the Idimu Police Station did not respond to distress calls, prompting the residents to alert the Rapid Response Squad (RRS).

Again, while the oil stealing was going on, the whole area was plunged into darkness as the public power supply was switched off, which the residents said was unusual.

A resident said: “What we cannot understand is why Idimu Police Station should not respond to distress calls from the residents. Maybe they are working with the illegal oil bunkerers. Otherwise, why should they ignore us? Even for the illegal bunkering spot to be located behind the police station is not ordinary. Something must have emboldened them. We are afraid of the consequences of the illegal bunkering.”

﻿Enugu: Ugwuanyi and the legacy of enduring peace –

By Josephat Edeh

One of the many legacies one cannot take away from the immediate past Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and his administration is peace and security. Even before his assumption of office as Governor in 2015, Ugwuanyi has innate remarkable and disarming peaceful and humble traits and dispositions. He did not only understood the essence and importance of the axiom that peace is priceless and inevitable, he believed, upheld and practiced it. This unique virtue endeared him to the people, earned him accolades and many laurels nationally and internationally. It would be recalled that it was as a result of Ugwuanyi’s unprecedented pacifism, inelastic patience and humility that he was conferred with the national award of the ‘Most Peaceful Governor in Nigeria’ by the Messengers of Peace Foundation in 2021.

Conferring the prestigious national award on Gov. Ugwuanyi, at the Government House, Enugu, the National President of the foundation, Dr. Sulaiman Adejoh, disclosed that the honour was in recognition of the governor’s zeal, steadfastness and untiring efforts in ensuring that “there is calmness in Enugu State and Nigeria by extension”. Dr. Adejoh said: “We have taken note of these efforts because it is not ordinary. It takes somebody that has something upstairs and a man of peace to be able to use all the connections including God to make sure there is peace in his state.

NADDC, Lanre Shittu organise mechatronic training in Ekiti –

By Moses Akaigwe

Lanre Shittu Motors, in conjunction with the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), last week organised a Mechatronic Training session for mechanics at the new Automotive Training Centre in Ekiti state.

The training was held less than two months after the modern Automotive Training Centre was officially opened in the state capital, Ado-Ekiti.

Last week’s Mechatronic training commenced on Monday, July 10, and was concluded five days later, on Friday, July 14.

The Training Centre was inaugurated by former Minister of Industry Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo.

Built by the National Automotive Design and Development Council, the Ado-Ekiti facility features top class training equipment and modules, and is the first to be commissioned out of a total of 21 Automotive Training Centres being constructed across the country.

