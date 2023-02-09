This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: OBJ Slammed For Accusing Arabambi, Immigration Seizes 6,216 PVCs From Foreigners

Obasanjo Slammed For Accusing Arabambi

A former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo has been accused of physically assaulting the embattled acting National Publicity Secretary of Labour Party, Abayomi Arabambi, by kicking him.

Obasanjo is a strong supporter of the LP Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi.

The Ogun state chapter of the party has been engulfed in crisis since 2022.

Some members of the party led by Arabambi had expressed their displeasure over the conduct of some officials at the national headquarters.

They also suspended the membership of Doyin Okupe, former Director General of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the LP, who they said ceased to be a member of the party, having failed to pay his membership dues for six months as prescribed by the constitution.

Immigration Seizes 6,216 PVCs From Foreigners

The Nigeria Immigration Service has seized 6,216 Voter Cards and Nigeria’s National Identity Cards from foreigners in a clampdown across the country.

The clampdown is one of the steps employed by the NIS to ensure that foreigners are not allowed to vote in the forthcoming election, even as it revealed that plans are underway to close the borders during the elections and to continue to mop both the voters cards and the national identity cards from non-Nigerians.

Speaking during a one-way retreat organised for all state comptrollers in preparation for smooth conduct of the general election in Abuja on Wednesday, the Comptroller General of NIS, Isah Idris, also disclosed that the arrested foreigners caught with the two important documents reserved for only Nigerian citizens, have been “eased out of the country.”

Bank Directors Intervene In Naira Notes Scarcity

Directors of banks, under the auspices of the Bank Directors Association of Nigeria (BDAN) said, it working to free up the bottlenecks that led to the unavailability of Naira notes in the country.

This is even as they empathised with bank customers who had found it hard to make cash withdrawals across the country.

In a statement signed by the group chairman, Mustafa Chike-Obi, BDAN said, it has been in communication with banks and is seeking out ways to bring the situation under control.

“We, the Bank Directors Association of Nigeria (BDAN), empathise with members of the public at this crucial time. We are mindful of the discomfort and hardship associated with the current currency reform which has introduced the newly designed naira notes and reduction in withdrawal limit.

Naira Swap: Supreme Court has one major duty – Ubani

Lagos lawyer, Monday Ubani, on Thursday, said the Supreme Court still had a duty to decide on whether its original jurisdiction was properly invoked in deciding on the naira swap.

Ubani said that although the Supreme Court possessed original jurisdiction in matters affecting the federal and state, there was, however, a need to make findings on its jurisdiction in this regard.

The apex court had, on Wednesday, granted an interim order, temporarily preventing a withdrawal of the old naira notes from circulation.

This temporary order is coming on the heels of a motion exparte filed by three states: Kogi, Kaduna and Zamfara.

Organ harvesting: I didn’t offer to buy kidney – Ekweremadu

Former deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu, has denied offering money to buy kidney from an intending donor for his ailing daughter, Sonia.

Recall that the lawmaker, his wife, Beatrice, and their 25-year-old daughter are on trial in London for allegedly trafficking a young man from Nigeria to donate kidney.

The Ekweremadus were alleged to have offered £7,000 to the 21-year-old trader whom they flew to London and falsely presented as Sonia’s cousin so as to obtain his kidney.

But, in his opening addresses at the Old Bailey on Wednesday, lawyers for the defendant, Martin Hicks, insisted they believed the donor was acting “altruistically,” according to Daily Mail.

