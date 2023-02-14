Today’s Headlines: OBJ Blames Successors For Failure To Build Nigeria-made satellite, The Odds Favour Atiku- Dele

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Obasanjo blames successors for failure to build Nigeria-made satellite

Photo Credit: Punch

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has blamed the failure of the Federal Government to produce Nigerian-made satellites on the lack of continuity of policies by his successors.

Obasanjo said lack of continuity in policies in the last 15 years had been responsible for the inability of the country to produce its own satellite.

The former president stated this in a statement on Tuesday by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, when the management team of Algorism Ltd, led by the Chief Executive Officer, Rasheed Adegoke paid him a courtesy visit at his Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library Penthouse residence.

Polls: The odds favour Atiku, says Dele Momudu

Photo Credit: Vanguard

With barely 12 days to the Presidential polls, the Director of Strategic Communications of the Peoples Democratic Party Campaign Council, Cheif Dele Momudu, has predicted victory for the PDP candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

He said this in a document titled: How Atiku Abubakar Will Become The Next President of Nigeria, made available to journalists, in Abuja, on Tuesday.

He noted with amusement the outcome of many polls about the forthcoming Presidential election on February 25, 2023, which seem to predict otherwise

Tinubu will deliver as my successor – Buhari

Photo Credit: The Nation

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured the presidential flag bearer of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu will deliver if elected.

Buhari spoke at the Dan Anyiam stadium during the APC presidential rally in Imo state on Tuesday.

He said: “I am here for Asiwaju. We are grateful for our great party. Thank you very much. There is nothing more I can tell you thank to thank you.

Elections: Choose between Obi, Tinubu, Ezeife tells Nigerians

Photo Credit: Punch

A former governor of Anambra State, Chukwuemeka Ezeife, has told Nigerians to chose between the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi and the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, as the next president of Nigeria in the forthcoming polls.

Ezeife canvassed for support of the presidential candidates from the southern part of Nigeria, saying it is in the interest of peace and inclusivity.

According to a statement made available to our correspondent on Tuesday, the elder statesman said this on Monday in Abuja at the Obi-Datti International Conference, 2023 and Public Presentation of a book, “Business Unusual: Postulating Peter Obi’s Presidency.”

Photo Credit: Google ﻿

Nasu001 (

)