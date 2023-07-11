Today’s Headlines: OBJ Attacks NASS On Huge Salary Package; Oyo Guber: Tribunal Adjourns Till Thursday

Obasanjo Attacks NASS On Huge Salary Package

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo has faulted the alleged huge salaries being enjoyed by the members of the National Assembly.

He spoke in Ado-Ekiti during the Colloquium held in commemoration of the 60th Anniversary of a foremost Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Afe Babalola at the bar.

Speaking on the remuneration of the members of the members of the Nigerian parliament Obasanjo alleged that the legislators did not allow the insitution constitutionally saddled with the responsibility to determine it but decided to fix it themselves.

He argued that nobody would appreciate democracy until it impacts positively on the lives of the ordinary man.

“By the Nigerian Constitution, the revenue mobilization and fiscal commission was supposed to fix the salaries and emoluments of the members of the National Assembly but they set the constitution aside and decided to fix their salaries. Even,if is constitutional, it is not moral but it is neither constitutional nor moral ” he said.

Obasanjo stated that the democracy of a nation is very important, noting that it is a journey and not a destination.

Oyo Guber: Tribunal Adjourns Till Thursday

The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Ibadan, the Oyo State capi­tal, on Monday adjourned till Thursday, July 13, 2023, the hearing of the petition filed by the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) against Governor Seyi Makinde’s victory in the March 18, 2023 governorship election.

This followed the motion for withdrawal of the case moved by the party.

Speaking on the decision of the party to withdraw the case after the court session, Oyo State chairman of APM, Adegbenro Fagbemi, said the motion to withdraw the case filed by the party against the emergence of Engr. Seyi Ma­kinde of the Peoples Demo­cratic Party (PDP) as the governor of Oyo State was the best decision the party could make.

Corruption’s Ugliest Phase was under Buhari_ Kukah

The Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Hassan Kukah, said yesterday Nigerians witnessed the worst phase of corruption under the last administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He also lamented the fact that the country currently shared its sovereignty with bandits and terrorists, in view of the pervasive insecurity in Nigeria.

Kukah spoke as human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, SAN, cautioned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu against sending wrong signals in his anti-corruption fight, stressing that some of those who have visited the Presidential Villa in recent times are currently being tried for looting.

This is even as former President Olusegun Obasanjo noted that the nation’s democracy is not delivering dividends to the people, just as elder statesman, Aare Afe Babalola, SAN, suggested that sitting judges should not be allowed to preside over election tribunals.

Kukah, in his keynote speech at the 60th Call-to-Bar anniversary celebration of legal icon, Aare Afe Babalola, in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State, noted that though corruption did not start under the last administration, it amplified it in moral, financial and other terms.

Remi Tinubu Denies Closure Of Aso Rock Chapel

Senator Olurermi Tinubu, wife of President Bola Tinubu has debunked reports that she closed the Aso Rock Chapel.

Reports had emerged over the weekend that Remi ordered the closure of the chapel because some members of the congregation did not support her husband.

Reacting in a statement issued by her aide, Busola Kukoyi, she said the chapel is open and holds weekly fellowship.

