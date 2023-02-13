Today’s Headlines: Obi’s Visit To Alaba Market Wasn’t Planned- LP Chieftain, I’m Not Taking A New Wife- Tinubu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Peter Obi’s Visit To Alaba Market Wasn’t Planned, Says Labour Party Chieftain

The Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of Labour Party on Monday defended the recent campaign visit of its candidate Peter Obi to Alaba International Market in Lagos State.

“A day before this election (campaign rally in Lagos), there were (questions): ‘are we going to shift it?’” Obi’s Special Adviser on Strategic Alliances, Valentine Ozigbo, said during a live appearance on The 2023 Verdict, a Channels Television programme.

“And landing, maybe the planning hadn’t been concluded. Alaba wasn’t even planned. Nobody was informed that he was coming and you saw that crowd. Imagine if they got a few days’ notice, a day’s notice that His Excellency was gonna come; he wouldn’t walk that street at all.”

In Ozigbo’s view, the important thing for Obi was seizing every opportunity to engage and reach out to Nigerians.

Asked if the prevalence of an Igbo community, the candidate’s kin, at the popular market formed part of the rationale for Obi’s visit, the campaign strategist argued otherwise.

“The reality is that what Peter Obi has demonstrated is total detribalisation in everything he has done,” he said. “He’s the only candidate that would go to even Igboland and say to everyone, ‘Do not vote for me because I’m an Igbo man.’”

I’m not taking a new wife, says Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu had refuted reports of taking a new wife.

He said the reports were “fake and groundless news”.

﻿The presidential hopeful in a statement by his media aide, Tunde Rahman in Abuja on Sunday, said he has continued to enjoy a blissful marriage with his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

The statement reads: “We have seen fake news that has gone viral on social media purporting that the All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate, Asíwájú Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is set to take a new wife.

Tinubu Is Fit, May Have Made Few Slips Due To Campaign Pressure, Says Pedro

A former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Femi Pedro, has said the presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, is physically and mentally fit to lead Nigerians.

Pedro, who is a member of the fundraising directorate of the party’s Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), on Monday, responded to allegations calling Tinubu’s health into question ahead of next week’s poll.

During a live appearance on Channels Television’s special election programme, The 2023 Verdict, he said, “Asiwaju is very fit, he is fitter than me. He is energetic and he is everywhere.

“I was with him two days ago in Abuja with other leaders. I was pleasantly impressed by his energy, his vigour; he has not been hiding. We have seen him speak before in Nigerian economic summits, town hall meetings in Kano, Rivers and Lagos.”

The PCC member, who was the second-term deputy to former Lagos governor Tinubu between 2003 and 2007, dismissed claims questioning the candidate’s cognitive and physical ability to govern.

“Asiwaju’s cognitive skill is perfect; most of the speeches we hear or read are doctored. That is the narrative that has been presented by the other opposition to make him seem unfit.”

SSS summons Fani-Kayode over alleged coup-plot comment

Nigeria’s secret police, the State Security Service (SSS), has invited a spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Femi Fani-Kayode, over a comment he made on alleged coup plot.

Mr Fani-Kayode, in a statement on Monday, confirmed the invitation by the SSS and also pledged to honour it.

Mr Fani-Kayode, a tweet last week, alleged that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, met secretly with some serving military generals. He said the meeting could be part of a plan to destabilize the country and pave the way for a coup d’etat.

“Is this meeting part of the wider agenda to disrupt the elections, destabilise the country, set us on fire, incite chaos and violence, provoke a coup d’etat and establish a new and unconstitutional order in our beloved country under the auspices of an ING?,” Mr Fani-Kayode’s tweet reads.

The Nigerian Army already denied the alleged secret meeting with Atiku and described it as “wicked and very malicious propaganda”. It also said it was loyal to the government.

Some members of the main opposition party have since called for the arrest of Mr Fani-Kayode over the comment.

In the past couple of weeks some members of the ruling APC, including serving governors have been floating the idea of fifth columnists working within the presidency to sabotage the party during the forthcoming general elections. The conspiracy theory became louder following the scarcity of Naira notes occasioned by the CBN policy.

Police begin investigation into Chrisland school female student’s death

The police command in Lagos State, says it has begun investigation into the death of Whitney Adeniran, a 12-year-old student of Chrisland School in Lagos.

The Police Public Relations Officers, PPRO, in Lagos State, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this to the Agency of Nigeria on Monday.

Mr Hundeyin said the Pen Cinema police division in Agege was handling the preliminary investigation after the incident.

He said that the Homicide Section of the State Central Investigation Department, Panti, would take over the case on Monday for discreet investigation.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Government has ordered the closure of the School over the death of the student.

The Commissioner for Education in Lagos, Folasade Adefisayo, in a statement said that the school was closed pending the ongoing probe.

“We also note the impact of this unfortunate event on family, friends, and acquaintance of Whitney and call for calm as we assure that no effort will be spared in investigating the incident,” she stated.

Whitney Adeniran, a student of Chrisland School, Opebi in Ikeja branch, reportedly died during a sporting event at Agege Stadium on Thursday.

The parents of the deceased have accused the school of negligence as they continued questioning what happened to their daughter.

The family alleged that the school made no provision for emergency response at the event, hence their daughter was allegedly not administered first aid at the scene of incident.

The mother of the girl emphatically said that her girl had no pre-existing heart condition despite the doctor’s allusion to a cardiac arrest.

Gunmen Attack Governor Ayade’s Chief Of Staff, Martin In Cross River

Suspected kidnappers have reportedly attacked the convoy of Mr Martin Orim, the Chief of Staff to Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State, South-South Nigeria.

SaharaReporters gathered that the attack happened on Sunday evening along Calabar-Biase- Ugep Highway.

Reports said Orim was coming from Obudu suburb of the state and was going to Calabar, the state capital where he attended an official event, when his convoy was attacked by the hoodlums who wielded sophisticated weapons.

Orim, who confirmed the incident to journalists in Calabar, said no one was injured as all escaped the attack unhurt. He, however, said some of the vehicles in the convoy were hit by bullets.

The attack on Orim is the second high-profile case in the last two weeks after the convoy of the governorship candidate of the Peoples Redemption Party and former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Usani Usani was attacked around the same area.

Although police in Cross River have not officially spoken on the increasing incidents of kidnappings, a police source revealed that various tactical squads have been deployed to highways that link the state to curb the security challenges.

