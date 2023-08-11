Today’s Headlines: Obi’s Supporter Threatens Presidential Election Tribunal Judge, Hoodlums Raze Nigerian Lawmaker’s House

Obi’s Supporter Threatens Presidential Election Tribunal Judge

One Chidi, one of the supporters of the candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi, has shared a picture of the lead Justice of the Presidential Election Petition Court, Haruna Tsammani with two children on social media, warning him against compromising his integrity on the election petitions before him.

The Obedientnt’ who goes by Harry of Milan (@SantaChidi) on Twitter shared the picture with a stern warning that if his Panel of Justices should compromise themselves in the judgment, Tsammani would regret it. The post was made on Wednesday. Justice Haruna Tsammani leads the panel of five Justices of PEPTC with Moses Ugo, Bolaji-Yusuf, Justice Stephen Adah, and Abbah Mohammed as members.

Hoodlums Raze Another Nigerian Lawmaker’s House

On the day hoodlums razed the home of a serving federal lawmaker in Anambra State, another set of hoodlums burnt down the Imo State home of Jerry Alagbaoso, a former federal lawmaker.

Mr Alagbaoso represented Orsu/Orlu/Oru-east Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In May, less than a month before the end of the previous Assembly, he resigned from the PDP and defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Lawyers beg Tinubu to free Maina, son

A group of young lawyers has urged President Bola Tinubu to free former Presidential Reform Task Force boss, Abdulrasheed Maina and his son, Faisal through presidential intervention.

The lawyers under the auspices of the Young Lawyers League of Nigeria claimed that Maina’s health was deteriorating, pleading that their demands be granted on both compassionate and health grounds.

Addressing journalists in Abuja on Thursday, the chairman of the group, Emmanuel Ekwe, said a letter to that effect had been submitted to the president through the office of the Secretary General of the Federation.

He said, “In that letter, we have chronicled our demands that among other things, Maina should be released from detention through lawful presidential intervention.

“Also, we would like to state that his health is deteriorating and we plead with the president to free him on compassionate and health grounds.”

Akpabio Under Fire Over Comment On Senator’s Holiday

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has come under heavy criticism after mistakenly disclosing that holiday allowance had been sent to senators’ bank accounts.

Akpabio had, on Monday before the Senate adjourned for annual recess, told his colleagues that money had been sent to them to “enjoy” their holiday, apparently forgetting that the proceeding was being captured on live camera.

Though he made the statement on Monday before adjourning plenary to September 26, the video went viral on social media yesterday.

