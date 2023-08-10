Today’s Headlines: Obi’s Supporter Threatens Election Tribunal Judge; 2 Dies In Lagos Road Accident

Obi’s Supporter Threatens Presidential Election Tribunal Judge,

Photo credit: Sahara Reporters

One Chidi, one of the supporters of the candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi, has shared a picture of the lead Justice of the Presidential Election Petition Court, Haruna Tsammani with two children on social media, warning him against compromising his integrity on the election petitions before him.

The Obedientnt’ who goes by Harry of Milan (@SantaChidi) on Twitter shared the picture with a stern warning that if his Panel of Justices should compromise themselves in the judgment, Tsammani would regret it. The post was made on Wednesday. Justice Haruna Tsammani leads the panel of five Justices of PEPTC with Moses Ugo, Bolaji-Yusuf, Justice Stephen Adah, and Abbah Mohammed as members.

His message reads, “Hello Justice Haruna Tsammani! I know people will say this is blackmail or whitemail or LGTV mail, but don’t give a flying hoot. “This is to let you and every judge on the PEPT Panel know that if you get compromised, lemme reserve my thoughts.

Photo credit || Google

Two die in Lagos road accident

Photo credit: Nigerian Tribune

Two persons, a male, and a female, died in an accident that occurred on the Eko Bridge inward the Alaka area of Lagos on Wednesday.

tives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), with other emergency responders, also rescued five other victims at the accident scene. The Director, of Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, Mr. Taofiq Adebayo, disclosed in a statement in Lagos on Wednesday.

He said that LASTMA Zebra (Zone 3), Ipori Lagos, Mr Akinde Olusola, who led the rescue team, confirmed that the fatal accident involved six private vehicles including a fully loaded ‘MAC’ truck with registration no (T-1501 LA). According to him, the preliminary investigation shows that the collision, which included a commercial mini bus (Korope) was a result of speeding and brake failure.

CAN commends Tinubu for sending Sultan of Sokoto, Abdulsalmi Abubakar to Niger

Photo credit: Daily Post

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has cautioned President Bola Tinubu against any form of military intervention in Niger Republic.

CAN said any military intervention in Niger could lead to enmity between both countries.

Archbishop Daniel Okoh, the President of CAN, applauded President Tinubu’s diplomatic approach of sending former military Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar and the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III, to dialogue with the coup leaders in Niger Republic.

A statement by Okoh said: “The national leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) commends President Ahmed Tinubu and the Authority of the ECOWAS Heads of Government for their unwavering commitment to discouraging coups d’état and the forceful takeover of power. We also applaud their commendable efforts in resolving the crisis currently faced by our neighbours in the Republic of Niger.

“CAN fully recognizes the gravity of the situation in Niger and the importance of upholding democratic principles, peace, and stability within the West African region. We believe that the peaceful resolution of conflicts is vital for the progress and well-being of our nations and our people.

“We applaud President Ahmed Tinubu for adopting a diplomatic approach in addressing the crisis by sending a high-level delegation, led by the eminent statesman General Abdulsalam Abubakar, to engage with the Nigerien authorities. This diplomatic overture demonstrates President Tinubu’s commitment to peaceful dialogue and his belief in the power of constructive engagement to foster understanding and resolve conflicts.

“Furthermore, we commend the inclusion of the esteemed Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, in the delegation. This representation showcases the unity of purpose and the collaborative spirit of Nigerian leaders, transcending religious and ethnic boundaries to pursue peace in our region jointly.

“CAN also commends the notable efforts of other prominent leaders, who have engaged with the Nigerien authorities in their personal capacities, leveraging his private contacts. Their wisdom, experience, and counsel will undoubtedly contribute to resolving the crisis in Niger and restoring peace and stability in the region.

“As an organization deeply committed to promoting justice, peace, and harmony, CAN urges President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to remain on the path of dialogue and avoid any form of military intervention or measures that would create enmity between the good people of Nigeria and Niger.”

Group commends Akpabio for disclosing senators’ ‘recess allowance’

Photo credit: Nigerian Tribune

Foundation for True Freedom and Public Accountability, a leading advocate for transparency and accountability in government, has commended Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, for publicly disclosing the payment of recess allowance meant for senators.

The group noted that this commendable act of transparency sets a positive precedence for public officeholders, adding that it will foster trust between elected officials and the citizens they serve.

According to a statement issued by its Spokesperson, Architect Bamidele Ebun, the group disclosed that by ensuring that the information is available to the public, he has taken a significant step towards enhancing transparency in the legislative process.

