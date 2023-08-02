Today’s Headlines: Obi’s Phone’s Goes Missing During PEPC Sitting; Mass Protest Holds As Scheduled -NLC

Obi’s Phone’s Goes Missing During PEPC Sitting

Photo Credit:Nigerian Tribune

The phone of the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25 presidential election, Mr. Peter Obi was allegedly stolen on Tuesday at the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) sitting at the Court of Appeal in Abuja.

Obi, who was dressed in his usual black attires sat close to his running mate, Ahmed Baba Datti through out the court’s proceedings.

It was after the Court’s proceedings in his petition challenging the declaration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the winner of the February 25 presidential election that, Obi discovered that his mobile phone was missing.

As at the time of filing this report, it was not clear whether he has found his phone.

It was the tradition of the Labour Party’s presidential candidate to be present anytime his petition comes up for hearing.

Obi and his party, in their joint petition marked CA/PEPC/03/2023 are seeking the nullification of Tinubu’s election on the ground of substantial non compliance with the Constitution, the Electoral Act and INEC’’s guidelines for the conduct of the election.

Mass Protest Holds As Scheduled -NLC

Photo Credit:The Sun papers

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) last night dashed any hope that the much-talked about nationwide mass action scheduled to commence today would be shelved.

This was confirmed in a statement titled, “We have neither reconsidered nor suspended the nationwide protest” signed by Mr. Joe Ajaero, president of the workers union.

He urged workers and Nigerians to disregard any insinuation that the mass protest had been called off, noting that Nigerians had been fully mobilised to show their opposition to the hike in the pump price of petrol and other anti-people policies of government.

The statement came shortly after Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, said Federal Government was optimistic labour would call off their proposed mass action.

It read: “We want to inform all Nigerians that we have just risen from a meeting with the Federal Government where we sought to get them to listen to the demands of the people and workers of Nigeria.

“The outcome of this meeting earlier today (yesterday) has, however, not changed anything or the course which we have set for ourselves tomorrow (today) as custodians of the interests and desires of Nigerian workers and people.”

Photo Credit:Google

Tinubu making false promises -PDP

Photo Credit:The Sun papers

The Democratic Party ( PDP) has dismissed President Tinubu’s Monday broadcast as a litany of false promises hurriedly put together by his handlers.

The National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, at a press briefing, yesterday, claimed the promises were aimed at hoodwinking and beguiling Nigerians and blackmailing the organised labour.

The opposition party spokesman said President Tinubu’s promises were reminiscent of the All Progressives Congress’ (APC) in the 2015 general elections.

Ologunagba recalled that in the run-up to the 2015 general election, the ruling party promised Three million jobs per year; making naira equal in value to the US dollar; provision of small business loan guarantee scheme to create at least five million new jobs by 2019 amongst others.

“Nigerians are aware that the APC, with Senator Tinubu as national leader never fulfilled any of these promises, but rather remained unaccountable and turned our once prosperous nation to the poverty capital of the world where over 100 million citizens cannot afford their daily meals and other basic necessities of life

Tinubu, APC Insists Obi is not a member of LP

Photo Credit:The Sun papers

President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday, insisted that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party(LP), Peter Obi, not being a member of the party lacks the legal right to challenge the outcome of the February 25 election.

They equally urged the PEPC to bar him from re-contesting if the election is eventually annulled.

In their joint petition, Obi and LP alleged that the presidential poll was rigged against him in about 18,088 polling units (totalling over 2.5 million votes) aside alleged over-voting that took place in parts of the South West. He also alleged that INEC’s failure to upload results to IREV portal in real-time negatively impacted the polls.

But the legal team to Tinubu and Kashim Shettima led by Chief Wole Olanipekun argued that result upload to the IREV was not compulsory and could not have affected collation of the results.

Olanipekun also argued that the Court of Appeal, Lagos division, had ruled against the Labour Party that INEC had the discretion on mode of collation of the election results.

Olanipekun added that Peter Obi has no legal right to challenge the election or be included in a rerun because he is not the second runner up.

El_Zaxks (

)