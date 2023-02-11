Today’s Headlines: Obi’s Only Chance At Presidency Is Merger With NNPP – Kwankwaso, Obasanjo Attend Council Meeting

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Obi’s Only Chance At Presidency Is Merger With NNPP – Kwankwaso

Photo Credit: Punch papers)

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso, said late Friday that the only chance that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has at winning the 2023 presidential race was to merge with his party, the NNPP.

Kwankwaso said this when he appeared on Channels TV’s ‘The 2023 Verdict’ Friday evening.

Asked about Obi’s chances considering that the LP presidential candidate led in most of the polls conducted by various bodies ahead of the general election, the former governor of Kano State said Obi’s chances only depended on his merger with him (Kwankwaso).

Jonathan, Obasanjo Attend Council Of State Meeting

Photo Credit: Punch papers)

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari is currently chairing the Council of State meeting holding at the Council Chamber of the State House, Abuja.

The first in 2023, the meeting comes 14 days to the presidential elections and amid the twin crisis facing the economy: fuel scarcity and a cash crunch occasioned by the central bank’s naira redesign policy.

Present are former Heads of State, General Yakubu Gowon and Abdulsalami Abubakar, as well as former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Photo Credit: Google)

2023 Elections Must Be Successful – Enugu Bishop

Photo Credit: PM )

The Methodist Archbishop of Enugu Archdiocese, Most Rev. Christopher Edeh has urged Christians across the country to do everything possible to ensure the success of the forthcoming general elections in Nigeria.

The archbishop made the call on Friday while delivering the State of the Nation Address at the 48th Annual Synod of the church held at the St Luke’s Methodist Church, Ugwuaji in Enugu South Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Nigeria Sinking Under APC – Okowa

Photo Credit: Punch papers)

The vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party and Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, has said the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, will redirect Nigeria to the path of greatness when elected on February 25.

According to him, the ship of state was fast sinking under the ruling All Progressives Congress as a result of bad governance.

Okowa stated these while inaugurating the Bayelsa Health Insurance House at the state secretariat complex in Yenagoa, the state capital, on Thursday.

