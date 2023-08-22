Today’s Headlines: Obi’s Camp Denies Planned Merger With Atiku, Kwankwaso; Wike Will Restore Abuja Masterplan – Okocha

Obi’s Camp Denies Planned Merger With Atiku, Kwankwaso

Photo Credit: Punch papers

The National Secretary of the Labour Party, Umar Farouk, and Tai Obasi, media aide to LP flag bearer, Peter Obi have denied knowledge of an ongoing merger arrangement with the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar and his counterpart in the New Nigeria People’s Party, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso.

The duo made the rebuttal in two separate interviews with The PUNCH.

This was even as the ruling All Progressives Congress boasted that President Bola Tinubu will have no problem beating the trio again if the motive was to stop him from winning the 2027 presidential poll.

The development is coming in the wake of media reports that the trio of Atiku, Kwankwaso and Obi has opened a preliminary discussion on a possible merger with the ultimate goal of setting up a formidable platform that can unseat the ruling party.

Reacting, Farouk told our correspondent that there was no iota of truth in the report.

The LP national secretary disclosed that much as the party respects the privacy of its presidential candidate to associate with anybody, he vowed that Labour Party will never merge with any other political platform.

He, however, did rule out the possibility of an alliance.

Wike Will Restore Abuja Masterplan – Okocha

Photo Credit: Leadership

A former national chairman of the Protocols/Logistics Committee of the defunct Tinubu-Shettima Grassroots Independent Campaign Council (TSGICC), Chief Tony Okocha, has expressed the hope that the new Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, will restore the Abuja Masterplan.

He said the nation’s capital was drifting into a slum due to the activities of developers who acquire and develop every available space, thereby blocking waterways and exposing the territory to incessant flooding.

Okocha spoke on Monday in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, on the sidelines of an event organised by stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to celebrate the inauguration of Wike as a Minister.

Fuel Price Increased By 215.75 Percent In July – NBS

Photo Credit: Daily Post Nigeria

The average price paid by Nigerians for Premium Motor Spirit, known as fuel, increased by 215.95 per cent in July 2023 compared with the value it recorded in the same month last year.

The National Bureau of Statistics recently disclosed this in its July Premium Motor Spirit (Petrol) Price Watch.

The report stated that the average fuel price jumped to N600.25 per litre in July, indicating a 9.99 per cent increment from the value it sold for in June.

On State profile analysis, Borno State had the highest average retail price for Premium Motor Spirit (Petrol), at N657.27. On the other hand, Edo, Kwara and Benue States had the lowest average retail prices for Premium Motor Spirit (Petrol), at N530.00, N535.44 and N537.00, respectively.

El-Rufai Warns ECOWAS Against Military Intervention In Niger

Photo Credit: Punch papers

The former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has cautioned the Economic Community of West African States against military intervention in Niger Republic.

The ECOWAS defence chiefs had on Thursday pledged readiness to participate in a standby force that would restore democracy in Niger after generals toppled and detained President Mohamed Bazoum.

In a statement X, formerly known as Twitter, El-Rufai said, “As ECOWAS beats the drums of war, I recall the 1970s rock classic by Dire Straits – ‘Brothers in Arms’, because a war within our subregion is a war between brothers. Indeed, the people of the Niger Republic are the same as those living in Northern Nigeria.

“Let us bend therefore over backwards to avoid this civil war between brothers.”

Gistgisty01 (

)