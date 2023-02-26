Today’s Headlines: Obi Wins Lalong’s Polling Unit, Authentic Results Must Be Announced—Melaye Warns

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Obi Wins Lalong’s Polling Unit

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi won at a polling unit of the Director-General of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Organisation and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong.

Obi defeated his main contender, the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu at polling unit 015, Kurumbo Ward B of Shendam Local Government Area of Plateau State on Saturday.

Lalong also contested the Plateau South Senatorial District and voted at PU 015 located at the LEA Primary School Ajikamai.

The presiding officer of the unit, Sowan Stephen made the announcement that Obi scored 104 votes, while Tinubu got 88 votes, and Atiku Abubakar, the presidential flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party polled 8 votes.

Authentic Results Must Be Announced—Melaye Warns INEC

One of the spokespersons for Atiku, Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, Dino Melaye, has warned the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to avoid creating a war by manipulating election results.

Melaye also insisted that the people’s choice and authentic results must be announced.

His statement is contained in a post his Twitter handle on Sunday.

Melaye said manual computation of results should be resisted.

“INEC should avoid creating a war. The people’s choice and authentic results must be announced. If security agencies or INEC compromise this election, There will be no country as we are ready to die this time around. No manual computation! No compromise,” he tweeted.

We have fulfilled our pledge to Nigerians – Malami

The minister of Justice and attorney general of the federation, Abubakar Chika Malami has said that president Muhammadu Buhari has fulfilled his pledge to Nigerians of consolidating democracy in Nigeria.

Malami made the statement in Birnin Kebbi shortly after casting his ballot at his unit of 064 Garkar Nagambo in Nassarawa 1 Birnin Kebbi.

The minister who displayed his thumprinted ballots to voters said that what Nigerians are witnessing today February the 25th,2023, was the fulfilment of Buhari’s promise to Nigerians as he pledged to deepen democracy through transparent, credible, free and fair elections “we have promised Nigerians that we will conduct elections deviod of rancour and strenuous processes to consolidate our democracy according to the dictate of our constitution and then electoral act he said “.

2023 election: Ikpeazu frowns at late arrival of INEC staff, electoral materials

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, senatorial candidate for Abia South District in Abia State, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, has decried the late arrival of voting materials in some centres across the state.

He was baring his mind while speaking with newsmen after casting his vote alongside his wife, Dr Nkechi Ikpeazu, at Umuebere, Ward 7, Unit 032 Polling Boot Umuobiakwa in Obingwa Local Government Area.

Ikpeazu tasked the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to ensure the materials get to all the polling centres not to disenfranchise the Nigerian electorates.

Also, while expressing seamless satisfaction with the large turnout of voters at the centre at Umuobiakwa in the Obingwa local area in Abia South Senatorial Zone, he appealed to people to wait until they cast their votes.

