Today’s Headlines: Obi Will Win On Large Voter Turnout –Stears Poll, Wike Makes U-turn, Re-approves Stadium For Atiku’s Campaign Rally In Rivers Obi Will Win On Large Voter Turnout –Stears Poll.

Stears, a pan-African data company, has released the results of a new, predictive electoral poll suggesting a Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) victory by nine percentage points in a high-turnout scenario and a tighter Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) victory in a low-turnout election.

This was contained in a statement released by Stears after conducting a statistically significant, nationally representative poll to survey voter preferences and intentions ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Currently, the Stears poll is the largest public opinion electoral poll on the 2023 Elections with 6,220 Nigerians polled. The sample was randomly stratified by state and gender to mirror the distribution of registered voters in Nigeria.

Some highlights of the poll showed that Obi is the most universally accepted candidate and that Nigerians vote along religious lines.

JUST-IN: Wike Makes U-turn, Re-approves Stadium For Atiku’s Campaign Rally In Rivers.

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, said the State government has re-issued the approval for the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to use the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in the State capital, for its presidential campaign rally.

The State government had on January 31, 2023 withdrawn the initial approval for the use of the facility granted on January 11 on the grounds that credible intelligence and certain development showed that the PDP Presidential Campaign Council was allegedly working in collaboration with the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State.

Lagos APC suspends campaigns.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State yesterday suspended its campaigns for the general election.

A statement by the state Chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, said the decision was reached as a result of the state of the nation, particularly the scarcity of fuel and pain occasioned by the Naira redesign.

He said with the public, especially the down trodden, who were at the receiving end, it would be insensitive to forge ahead with the rallies.Ojelabi said APC members were not immune to the development, as he had been inundated with complaints.

The chairman joined his voice with those of other well-meaning Nigerians to call for a review of the Naira redesign policy, to give it a human face and ameliorate the suffering of ordinary Nigerians.

2023 Polls: We Must Take Back Nigeria, Put It On Path Of Righteousness – Makinde.

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has called on residents of the state to use the opportunity of the 2023 gener­al elections to “take back Ni­geria and place it on the path of righteousness.”

The governor reiterated that the February 25 presi­dential polls will be an elec­tion like no other and that it would usher in a truly inde­pendent Nigeria, warning Nigerians not to vote with sentiments.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the gover­nor, Taiwo Adisa, indicated that the governor stated this at the Comfort Life Mission International (aka Olorun Oji­ji, Ikoyi,) Osun State, during its monthly 7-7 programme.

