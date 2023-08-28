Today’s Headlines: Obi Will Soon Be Declared Nigeria’s President, Abure Tells Nigerians In US; US: Trump Campaign Raises Over $7m Since Mug Shot

Obi will soon be declared Nigeria’s president, Abure tells Nigerians in US

Photo Credit: The Cable

Julius Abure, national chairman of the Labour Party (LP), says Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the party, will be declared president of Nigeria by the tribunal.

Abure spoke while addressing some Nigerians in the United States (US) during a tour of the country.

Obi who came third in the presidential election held in February and his party are challenging the outcome of the poll.

They are asking the court to nullify the victory of Bola Tinubu, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

US: Trump campaign raises over $7 million since mug shot

Photo Credit: The Guardian Nigeria

The former US president’s campaign has collected nearly $20 million in the past three weeks, when he was indicted over false claims regarding the 2020 election. Trump is polling highest among Republican candidates.

Tinubu to Wike: If I ask for free land, don’t give me… just deliver Abuja metroline

Photo Credit: The Cable

President Bola Tinubu has told Nyesom Wike, minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), not to give him free land should he ask for one.

Tinubu charged Wike to deliver the Abuja metroline for the good of the city instead.

The president spoke in Abuja on Sunday, while declaring open the annual conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).

He described Wike as the “landlord of Abuja”.

Atiku asks Tinubu to come clean on academic ‘feat, ingenuity’

Photo Credit: The Guardian Nigeria

Presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has taken another swipe at President Bola Tinubu, questioning his primary and secondary school education claims.

Atiku made this known his X (formerly Twitter) verified account, yesterday.

“I woke up this morning wondering how we got to this cul de sac. In 1999, Tinubu claimed he attended St. John’s Primary School, Aroloya, Lagos, before proceeding to Children’s Home School in Ibadan.

“According to him, his next port of call in his educational journey was Government College Ibadan and Richard Daley College and Chicago State University in the United States.

“Curiously, in 2023, Tinubu settled with attending only Chicago State University in the United States,” he tweeted.

Atiku added: “I am scratching my head. How is that possible? Methinks that all well-meaning Nigerians should be as confused as I am with Tinubu’s declaration that he had no primary and secondary education, yet he has a university degree.

“You may wish to #AskTinubu how he attained this feat, so that we can learn from his ingenuity.”

Atiku had recently filed a separate case, No. 23-5099 (N. D. III.), in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois against Tinubu in the United States.

This is different from the suit requesting the academic records of Tinubu, which read that he holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from the Chicago State University.

Meanwhile, Angela Liu, counsel to Atiku in the U.S., said Chicago State University has provided two similar certificates indicating Tinubu attended its institution.

Liu said while the first certificate was signed by three people, the other was signed by two individuals.

Photo Credit: Google

Crownprincess (

)