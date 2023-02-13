Today’s Headlines: Obi Will Not Get 1,000 Votes In Southwest-LP Leader, I’m with Tinubu 100%-Buhari

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Obi will not get 1,000 votes in Southwest, LP leaders predict.

Photo Credit: The Nation

Leaders of the Labour Party(LP) in the Southwest region have predicted the presidential candidate of the party, Mr. Peter Obi, will not score up to 1,000 votes in the region.

The Southwest LP leaders gave the verdict shortly before they collapsed the entire party’s structure into the ruling All Progressives Congress.They said the LP was not in the race to win any election but to garner money.

Leader of the party in the Southwest, Omotoso Banji, who led other leaders to join the All Progressives Congress(APC), described the LP as a shaky platform.

Other leaders of LP that defected were the party’s chairman in Osun State Tunde Omotunde and his Ekiti State counterpart, Alabi Adeeyo; Ondo Secretary of LP, Omowumi Olosola, Stella Alabi from Lagos State amongst others.

I’m with Tinubu 100%-Buhari.

Photo Credit: Vanguard

President Muhammadu Buhari said he is fully with Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

Buhari stated this while addressing supporters during the ACP presidential campaign at the Pantami stadium, Gombe, on Monday. Buhari appealed to residents of Gombe state to vote for Tinubu and other candidates of the party.

The president urged them to ignore alleged propaganda about his support for another candidate.

Nigeria’s military overstretched – Defence minister.

Photo Credit: Dailypost

The Minister of Defence, Bashir Magashi, said the Nigeria Armed Forces is overburdened because of inadequate manpower and numerous security challenges confronting the nation.

The minister stated this on Monday in Abuja at the 25th edition of the President Muhammadu Buhari (PMB) Scorecard Series organised to showcase the achievements of the government.

Presenting the scorecard of his ministry, Magashi said one of the challenges of his ministry was the excessive demands being made of the military in spite of its inadequate manpower.

Lai Mohammed mocks embassies over Abuja travel advisories.

Photo Credit: Punchng

The Minister of information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, on Monday lampooned foreign embassies which issued travel advisories, warning their citizens to avoid Abuja due to the risk of a terrorist attack.

According to him, their advisories unsettled many residents and foreigners who fled the nation’s capital despite the assurances from the Federal Government.

He spoke at the 25th edition of the PMB Administration Scorecard Series in Abuja.

He said, ” Let me use this occasion to commend our security agencies for their sacrifices to keep us safe. Recall, Ladies, and Gentlemen, that in October 2022, the US and UK embassies in Nigeria issued travel advisories warning their citizens to avoid Abuja due to the risk of a terrorist attack.

Photo Credit: Google

Crownprincess (

)