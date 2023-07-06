Today’s Headlines: Obi vs Tinubu: The truth will be known – Ayodele; INEC to prosecute Adamawa REC

Obi vs Tinubu: ‘The truth will be known’, Primate Ayodele reveals

Photo credit: Nigerian Tribune

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has said “the truth” will be revealed following the ongoing petition at the Presidential Election Petition Court, advising the PEPC to consider a rerun or another presidential election to restore the credibility of the nation’s electoral system.

This was contained in his annual prophecy book ‘Warnings To The Nations’ which was launched on Saturday, 1st Of July, 2023.

He explained that the president is ready to give it all it takes to ensure he retains his seat and that except God touches the hearts of the judges, they will dance to the president’s tune.

INEC to prosecute Adamawa REC, 215 other electoral offenders

Photo Credit: The Nation papers

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday accused some Resident Electoral Commissioners (REC) who took part in this year’s general election of failing to properly manage the tasks lawfully assigned to them.

The commission said following the completion of police investigation on the activities of the suspended Resident Electoral Commissioner for Adamawa State, Yunusa Hudu Ari, it would take legal actions against him in the coming days as well as 215 other electoral offenders.

Addressing RECs from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu said the police had concluded their investigations into the Hudu Ari case and submitted a case to the commission.

He said aside the governorship elections in Kogi, Bayelsa and Imo states, the commission would conduct four bye-elections before the end of the year.

Tinubu Will Be Worse Than Buhari, Says Prof Badejo

Photo credit: Daily Trust

A Professor of Political Science and International Relations, Babafemi Badejo, has said though former President Muhammadu Buhari failed woefully in the fight against corruption, his successor, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will be worse.

Badejo stated this while delivering the first inaugural lecture of Chrisland University, Abeokuta, Ogun State, titled: “Interests.”

He submitted that Tinubu, judging from his actions in the last one month, would do by far than Buhari in other areas, but not in the fight against corruption.

“It is my own view that former President Muhammadu Buhari failed woefully on the issue of anti-corruption. He did start by wanting to implement the UN anti-corruption’s strategy and went further to appoint a committee and that committee did nothing till today.”

“On President Tinubu, it is too early to give a conclusion, but I can say that from what he has done in one month, he will do by far better than Buhari, but not on corruption.

“He (Tinubu) has not been talking about corruption, but all he has been saying is that he is going to make sure that make judges are comfortable, make everybody comfortable, but no country around the world can be comfortable by staying very far away from fighting corruption. Maybe he will change his mind later on corruption. I wish him well.”

The inaugural lecturer lamented that, Nigerians had been making corruption to thrive by being “too docile and tolerant of corruption for too long.”

LP Tackles Ribadu For Saying Security Has Improved In Nigeria

Photo Credit: The Sun papers

The Labour Party (LP) has lambasted the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, for claiming that insecurity in the nation had reduced.

The LP in a statement by its Acting National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, described the NSA’s comments as hasty assertions.

It argued that insecurity in the country has worsened and tasked Ribadu and other security chiefs to hit the ground running, crush terrorism and restore sanity to the nation instead of focusing on empty promises like the previous administration.

Photo credit || Google

