Today’s Headlines: Obi Visits IDPs, Donates Cash, Food Item; Emefiele: Lawyers Hit Back At DSS Over Terrorist Tag

Obi Visits IDPs, Donates Cash, Food Item

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Mr. Peter Obi on Wednesday visited and commiserated with the Plateau State Government and the people of Mangu LGA of the State over the recent attacks and killings of over 200 people and the displacement of thousands of villagers.

Before proceeding to see the displaced persons, Mr. Obi visited the State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang at Government House in Jos where he stated he was visiting to “show support to the people and also commiserate with them over the needless killings that have claimed several lives and properties in some local government areas of the State.”

He added, “I would like to commend the Governor for his relentless efforts to see that these killings stop. For us as Nigerians, it is time to be with our people, especially in this trying period. Nigerians cannot continue to get killed in their homes unprovoked and we fold our arms. We cannot compensate for a life lost we can only show support. We must do everything within our means to bring this barbaric killing to an end.

Emefiele: Lawyers Hit Back At DSS Over Terrorist Tag

A Coalition of Lawyers under the aegis of Lawyers in Defence of Democracy (LDD), has described as provocative and anti-Igbo, allegation by Department of State Services (DSS) that Lawyers defending the suspended Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, in Court, were IPOB members.

Recall that on Tuesday a tweet by DSS insinuating that a lawyer, Maxwell Okpara, defending the suspended CBN Governor could be an IPOB member.

IPOB, calling for secession of Igbo land from Nigeria, is an outlawed group in Nigeria.

FG Inspects Erosion Sites In Anambra, Pledges Speedy Intervention

The Federal Government delegation from the Ecological Project Office, under the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation has carried out an on-the-spot- assessment of some of the erosion sites in Anambra State.

Speaking to journalists on Wednesday, after the inspection, the leader of the delegation, Lawal Mohammed, said the visit was to ascertain the level of damage already caused by erosion and to know how the Federal Government can intervene speedily to end the menace.

Mohammed, who is an Assistant Chief Civil Engineer at the Ecological Project Office, said the report will get to the appropriate authorities and assured of quick intervention from the Federal Government.

He said, “However, it is noteworthy that the Ecological Fund Office is an office under the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation headed by a Permanent Secretary. The Fund constitutes one per cent of the Federation Account and it is known as the Derivation and Ecology Fund.

Ashiru Presents More Witnesses To Challenge Gov Sani’s Victory

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the March 18, 2023 election, Hon. Isa Ashiru, on Wednesday, presented another witness to testify before the governorship tribunal against the election of Governor Uba Sani at the poll.

According to a petition marked EPT/KD/Gov/4/23, the candidate and his party challenged Gov. Uba Sani’s victory at the poll based on alleged non-compliance with the Electoral Act by the Independent National Electoral Commission and other corrupt practices.

At the resumed hearing, the witness, Stephen Luka Bivan, told the three-man panel of the tribunal headed by Justice Victor Owe, he had knowledge of the BVA’s machine, being an ICT expert.

