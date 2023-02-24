Today’s Headlines: Obi unprepared, undemocratic, may fail — LP State chairmen, New naira policy to frustrate Tinubu – Akeredolu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Obi unprepared, undemocratic, may fail — LP .

FEW days to the presidential election, slated February 25, the North-East Chairmen of the Labour Party, LP, say as a result of alleged undemocratic internal activities of the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, the party is bound to fail during the poll.

This they said was coming on the heels of Obi’s failure to recognise the important role of the 36 state chapters leadership but would rather choose to work with cronies and support groups.

The Chairman, LP, Gombe State and Coordinating Chairman for 36 states of the Federation, Alhaji Sani Abdulsalam, spoke on behalf of others, such as: Chairman Yobe State, Alhaji Ibrahim Mohammad Bukar; and the National Vice Chairman, North East, Alhaji Mohammed Alkaji, during a press briefing, in Abuja.

New naira policy to frustrate Tinubu – Akeredolu

The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has said the naira redesign and swap policy was targeted at truncating Saturday’s presidential election and national assembly elections.

He added that the policy was also targeted at the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, to ensure he lost the election.

The governor stated this at the state broadcast aired on electronic media outfits in the state on Thursday morning, barely 48 hours to the election.

According to him, the cash swap policy of the APC-led government and the alleged artificial scarcity of fuel “are both lethal injections deliberately administered to de-market the APC government, create an uncontrollable crisis in the nation and finally frustrate the 2023 general elections.”

He said, “The goal is to truncate the election and deny the country the service of a true patriot, an endowed visionary with a proven record of character, knowledge, leadership and performance.

Atiku Raises Alarm Over Alleged Plot By Tinubu To Postpone Elections

The presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has raised the alarm over alleged plans by some elements in the All Progressives Congress (APC) to foment violence in a few states in order to force the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to postpone Saturday’s election.

He added that the alternative plan was to hold a staggered election whereby elections would not be held simultaneously across the country.

Vote For Merit – CSO Tells Nigerians

A Civil Society Organisation with a special focus on parliamentary activities, Order Paper Advocacy Initiative, has revealed that just about 0.3 percent of candidates seeking election into the National Assembly have indebted knowledge of what the parliament does.

According to statistics by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), a total of 4,223 candidates across the political parties will this Saturday, be seeking election to occupy the 469 seats in both chambers of the National Assembly.

Speaking on the coming general elections, and the preparedness of Nigerians on Thursday, Executive Director of Order Paper, Mr. Oke Epia, said the discovery was fallout of its engagements with intending candidates across the country.

We have candidates basically who did not articulate what they intend to do. The fact is that we have been tracking these candidates and it’s disheartening to inform you that most of them do not know why they are coming to the National Assembly. All of these candidates, like 0.3% understand what the legislature does.

“When candidates begin to say I will alter the Abuja master plan so on and so forth. That’s why we decided to come share this data with you to give the citizens an informed decision on who to vote.There is an increased appetite by citizens to vote and they are not appropriately directed on the legislative elections.

