Today’s Headlines: Obi Top Pick For President In Bloomberg Poll, Tinubu’s ‘Bala Blu’ Doctored –Alake

Obi Top Pick For President In Bloomberg Poll Source: Sahara Reporters

A poll conducted by Premise Data for Bloomberg has ranked the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the forthcoming general elections, Peter Obi, above Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The survey published by Bloomberg on Friday, 15 days before the February 25 presidential election showed that two-thirds of respondents to the poll indicated that they intend to vote for Obi.

According to the report, of the 93% of participants who said they have decided how to vote, 66% named Obi as their preferred choice candidate while 18% indicated they will vote for Tinubu and 10% said they will vote for the former Vice President, Atiku.

Obi scored a slightly higher 72% among decided respondents in an earlier Premise poll that was released by Bloomberg in September 2022 when the official election campaign kicked off.

Tinubu’s ‘Bala Blu’ Doctored –Dele Alake Source: Daily Post Nigeria

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Dele Alake, has declared that the video wherein presidential candidate Bola Tinubu mentioned “bala blu…bulaba” was doctored.

Alake, Director of Strategy and Communication in the APC Presidential Campaign Council, stated that his principal was a victim of calumny.

“We can create wonders…here is a successful again. A town hall, different from Bala blu, blu blu, bulaba”, Tinubu said in November at a parley with private sector players.

Critics argue that instances of the former Lagos governor’s incoherence were signs that he may not be fit for the presidency, but his supporters disagree.

In an interview with Nigeria Info FM, Alake told Nigerians that the speech, recorded live by multiple different media outlets, was manipulated.

“It’s not true, it was doctored. We showed the real original video clip on TVC and then it was broken into snippets and thrown on social media,” he said.

The ex-Commissioner for Information in Lagos insists Tinubu remains the candidate to beat in the presidential election on February 25.

Late Emir Of Kano Prayed For Me To Be Nigeria’s President –Atiku Source: Channels Television

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has said that the late Emir of Kano, Alhaji Ado Bayero, gave his seal of approval for him to become Nigeria’s President with prayers. Atiku stated this on Thursday during a visit to the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, pledging to do all in his power to uphold the late Emir’s legacy if elected as the country’s President.

During the visit, Atiku expressed his gratitude for the warm reception and spoke highly of the late Emir, Alhaji Ado Bayero, whom he referred to as a great leader and a father figure to many Nigerians.

“Whenever I come to Kano I feel at home. I still could remember the Late Emir Alhaji Ado Bayero. He prayed for me here at this palace to be the President of this country,” the PDP presidential candidate said.

The PDP candidate also used the opportunity to discuss important issues affecting the country and sought the support of the Emir and the people of Kano in his quest for the presidency.

Gowon, Jonathan, Obasanjo Attend Council of State Meeting Source: Punch papers

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), is currently chairing the Council of State meeting holding at the Council Chamber of the State House, Abuja.

The first in 2023, the meeting comes 14 days to the presidential elections and amid the twin crisis facing the economy: fuel scarcity and a cash crunch occasioned by the central bank’s naira redesign policy.

Present are former Heads of State, General Yakubu Gowon and Abdulsalami Abubakar, as well as former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo is joining the hybrid meeting virtually as only about 14 governors are present both physically and virtually with some represented by their deputies.

Also present are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, two former Chief Justices of Nigeria, amongst others.

