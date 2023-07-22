Today’s Headlines: Obi to tribunal: Though not convicted, $460k forfeiture makes Tinubu ineligible to be president,US plans water heater standards, says they will save consumers $11 billion

Obi to tribunal: Though not convicted, $460k forfeiture makes Tinubu ineligible to be president

Peter Obi, standard bearer of the Labour Party (LP), has asked the presidential election petition tribunal to void the election of President Bola Tinubu.

Obi and his party had filed a joint petition in March challenging the outcome of the February 25 poll and asked the court to nullify Tinubu’s victory.

In their final written address dated July 20, the petitioners insisted that Tinubu and Vice-President Kashim Shettima were unqualified to contest the poll.

Obi and his party submitted that the forfeiture proceeding allegedly involving Tinubu in a US district court is sufficient to have him disqualified by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Tinubu had said the $460,000 forfeiture was in a civil — not criminal — suit and since he was not convicted, he was eligible to contest the poll.

US plans water heater standards, says they will save consumers $11 billion

The U.S. Department of Energy on Friday proposed energy efficiency standards on water heaters it said would save consumers $11.4 billion on energy and water bills annually.

The standards on residential water heater efficiency, which are required by Congress, have not been updated in 13 years. Water heating is responsible for roughly 13% of both annual residential energy use and consumer utility costs, the DOE said.

The proposal would require the most common-sized electric water heaters to achieve efficiency gains with heat pump technology and gas-fired water heaters to achieve efficiency gains through condensing technology.

The standards, to take effect in 2029 if finalized, are expected to save nearly $200 billion and reduce more than 500 million metric tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions over 30 years, about equal to the combined annual emissions of 63 million homes, or approximately 50% of homes in the United States, the DOE said.

NEC backs proposed cost-of-living allowance for civil servants, other palliatives

The National Economic Council (NEC) has thrown its weight behind the proposed cost-of-living allowance for civil servants as one of the palliatives to cushion the effects of the removal of payment of subsidy on petrol.

The vice president, Kashim Shettima who disclosed this said it was part of resolutions reached on Thursday at the fourth meeting of the council chaired by him at the State House Executive Council Chambers, Abuja.

Shettima in a press release signed by his spokesperson, Olusola Abiola also said that NEC has backed the planned distribution of grains and fertilizer to Nigerians by the Federal Government (FG) through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to mitigate the impact of the removal of petrol subsidy on the citizens.

Abiola added that the decision was taken after a presentation by the NEC Adhoc Committee on cushioning the effect of petrol subsidy removal was made by Anambra State Governor, Prof. Charles Soludo.

WMA President Visits Obaseki, Reiterates Calls For Strong Health System, Workforce

Dr. Osahon Enabulele, President, World Medical Association (WMA) on Friday reiterated his call for a strong health system, resilient workforce and universal health coverage (UHC) during his visit to Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki, at the Government House.

During the visit, the WMA President, Dr.Enabulele, once again thanked the State Governor, His Executive Council members, the Oba of Benin, and the people of Edo State, for the encouragement so far given to him in his leadership of the World Medical Association.

He informed the Governor of his progress and commitment towards fulfilling his mandate as WMA President, particularly as it concerns the advancement of global health through advocacy for health system strengthening and universal health coverage.

He also briefed him on his efforts towards promoting medical ethics, patient-centred care, reduction of violence against physicians and other health professionals, investment in the development of a resilient and motivated health workforce, and support for WMA constituent members, among others.

