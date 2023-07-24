Today’s Headlines: Obi To INEC: You Are Cloning Elect Fraudsters As Leaders;NG Has Failed Africa-OBJ

Obi To INEC: You Are Cloning Electoral Fraudsters As Leaders

Photo Credit: Daily Trust

Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of cloning electoral fraudsters as leaders and wasting the time and resources of the country.

In their final address filed before the Presidential Election Petitions Court dated July 23, 2023, Obi and LP warned that if the court fails to whip INEC into line to do its electoral duties fairly, impartially and independently, elections in Nigeria will remain a fraud.

Obi and LP accused INEC of abandoning its primary statutory responsibility of being an electoral umpire; and proudly, put on the toga of a candidate in the election it conducted.

They said INEC tragically and embarrassingly, spent 5.5 pages of its address defending the ground on the non-qualification of 2nd respondent (Tinubu).

Photo credit || Google

Nigeria has failed Africa — Obasanjo

Photo Credit: Vanguard

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo said Nigeria has failed the African continent specifically, and the world at large.

Obasanjo stated this in Abuja while giving the keynote address at the public presentation of the book titled, “Reclaiming the Jewel of Africa,” written by former Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, who also served as Minister of Finance, Olusegun Aganga.

President Bola Tinubu, represented by his Special Adviser on Monetary Policy, Olawale Edun, unveiled the book.

Obasanjo said, “Over the last 63 years, we have not lived up to expectations. We have disappointed ourselves; we have disappointed Africa; we have disappointed the black race; and we have disappointed the world.”

He, however, added that “what Segun (Aganga) has tried to identify, itemise and recommend in his book is the way forward.

“But the beginning of charting a new course for ourselves is to admit our failure because we have not always put the round peg in the round hole.

“We are carried along by ego and emotion of self, selfishness and self-centeredness, ethnic and religious jingoism, with total lack of understanding of the world we live in and gross misunderstanding of what development entails and how to move fast and continuously on the trajectory of development.”

Obasanjo identified two of the major issues that were interrelated in terms of factors for all-round development.

Nigerian Electoral Commission Chairman, Yakubu, Blames Cashless Policy, Fuel Scarcity On 2023 Poll Challenges

Photo credit: SaharaReporters

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu has said that the cashless policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and scarcity of fuel during the 2023 general election together with the perennial insecurity nationwide made its logistics management more challenging during the poll.

Yakubu disclosed this on Monday at a meeting of the members of the Commission and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) on the review of the 2023 general election at the Commission’s conference room, in Abuja.

He highlighted some positive areas, especially with the repeal and re-enactment of the Electoral Act 2010 into the Electoral Act 2022 which introduced technology into election management.

But Yakubu regretted that apart from the impact of cashless policy and fuel scarcity, deployment of thugs by some political actors.

The INEC boss said, “I am delighted to welcome you all to this meeting. Unlike previous regular engagements, this meeting is intended to focus more on the 2023 General Election by way of introspection, stocktaking, review, and evaluation. This is one of the best ways to continue to improve the electoral process.

“As I said on several occasions since we commenced the review meetings three weeks ago, the Commission welcomes diverse opinions about the election insofar as their purpose is to improve the future conduct of elections and to consolidate our democracy.

We will ease pain of petrol price hike

Photo Credit: Vanguard papers

Secretary to Government of the Federation, George Akume, has President Bola Tinubu was committed to fulfilling his promise of improving the lives of Nigerians.

In a series of tweets on Saturday, Akume reeled out actions the Tinubu administration is taking to fulfil the All Progressives Congress, APC, manifesto.

In his inaugural speech as president on May 29, Tinubu announced the removal of petrol subsidy which immediately led to a hike in the pump price of the product across the country.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company, NNPC, Limited, which also increased the price of petrol at its retail outlets, said the change was due to market forces.

Speaking on the situation, Akume said Tinubu’s vision to restore the country has been in the works for decades and that the president is addressing the solution.

avage (

)