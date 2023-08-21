Today’s Headlines: Obi To Attend Imo LP’s Gov Candidate flag-off Campaign; Alake Assumes Office, Says ‘We’re Set to Implement Tinubu’ Agenda

Obi to attend Imo LP’s gov candidate flag-off campaign

Photo Credit:Punch papers

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party during the February 25 polls, Peter Obi, will on Tuesday storm the Kanu Nwankwo Sports Stadium in Owerri, the Imo State capital, for the flag-off of the party’s campaigns for the November 11 governorship election in the state.

The Abia State governor, Alex Otti, the national chairman of the party, Julius Abure, and other national officers and chieftains would join Obi to officially kick off the campaigns in the state.

The LP’s governorship candidate in the state, Athan Achonu, who briefed journalists in Owerri, said that all was set to welcome Obi and his entourage.

He said that the goal of the party was to run an issue-based campaign with the hope of unseating the All Progressives Congress government in the state.

Achonu said the LP members and all supporters were eagerly waiting for Obi’s arrival in Owerri, on Tuesday.

Alake Assumes Office, Says ‘We’re Set to Implement Tinubu’ Agenda

Photo Credit:ThisDaylives

The Minister, who assume duty at the Ministry’s headquarters in Abuja, however said that he had a road map to be unveil in the days ahead for the sector.

Alake, said: “Having worked with Mr. President in his cabinet as a commissioner for eight years, I understood what results are, and we are here to achieve results. I believe we can do it with all hands on deck.”

According to him, “We won’t allow bottlenecks to stifle our set goals, it’s either you shape in or you ship out. If you can really sit down to listen, you would understand that hydrocarbon is fading out and the attention of the world is shifting to solid minerals. So, we must get it right.”

Similarly, the Minister of Steel Development, Shuaibu Abubakar Audu, said it’s time to move the country to the G-20 industrialized nations level.

“The mandate of Mr. President is to ensure that we get it right in the steel sector and as a young ministry, we would work towards the production steel in the country in no distant time. We are set to kick start the Ajaokuta steel machine and Nigeria can not afford to fail in steel production,” Audu concluded.

Photo Credit:Google

Ministers must meet Nigerians’ expectations, I believe them_Tinubu

Photo Credit:Punch papers

President Bola Tinubu, on Monday, told his newly inaugurated ministers to meet the expectations of Nigerians.

Tinubu said this while charging them at the inauguration ceremony that was held at the Conference Hall in the Presidential Villa.

He added that the ministers were selected based on personal experiences to continue with the work of nation-building noting that the challenges before them could be “very daunting” but that the government was hell-bent on the push to introduce a Renewed Hope.

He said, “It is all about a great team and I believe we have them here.

The greatest number of Nigerians are highly expectant. They believe that you will serve with integrity and deliver. I will hold you to account,” the President added.

The President urged the new ministers to note that their assignment begins immediately, even as he also urged them to restore faith in governance so that the governed could believe in government.

Abe Congratulates Wike, Fagbemi, Others

Photo Credit:ThisDaylives

Former governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Rivers State, Senator Magnus Abe, has congratulated the newly appointed ministers and subsequently the assignment of different portfolios.

The former Rivers South-east Senatorial District Senator, commended the ministers and other appointees by President Bola Tinubu in a statement he posted on his Facebook account.

According to the post, Senator Abe expressed confidence that the ministers designate were opportune to serve with an outstanding leader who he said is known for his ability to provide clear direction, sufficient resources and precise targets that none can afford to miss.

Abe also congratulated former Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, Rivers nominee who has been assigned as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), Attorney General and Minister of Justice designate.

