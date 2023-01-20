Today’s Headlines: Obi Takes Campaign To Plateau, Meets Gbong Gwom Jos, Obi’s LP petty, says Soludo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Obi Takes Campaign To Plateau, Meets Gbong Gwom Jos

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi has taken his campaign to Plateau, North Central, Nigeria.

There, the former Anambra State governor visited the Gbong Gwom of Jos Jacob Gyang Buba at his palace.

While addressing the monarch, Obi said he has advised donor agencies in his recent trips abroad to stop giving Nigeria aid.

Obi’s LP petty, says Soludo

Anambra State Governor Charles Soludo has accused the Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, of pettiness.

Soludo said it was unfortunate that Obi and LP could allege high-handedness against his administration, which on two occasions okayed government’s premises for them to mount their billboards free of charge.

The governor, who assumed the national leadership of the All Progressives Grand alliance (APGA) last Saturday, made this claim while being featured yesterday on Channels Television Politics Today.

Ukraine thanks US for ‘powerful’ $2.5bn defence package

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday thanked Washington for a massive new package of arms and munitions for Kyiv with Western allies set to discuss further military aid to the war-torn country.

“Thank you” US President Joe Biden for providing Ukraine “with another powerful defense support package worth $2.5 billion,” Zelensky wrote in English on Twitter.

The Ukrainian leader hailed the Stryker armoured personnel carriers, Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles and Avenger air defence systems included in the package as an “important help in our fight against the aggressor”.

Buhari to commission projects in Lagos on January 23, 24

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to be in Lagos on a two-day working visit to commission projects in the state.

At the test run of the first phase of the blue line rail project on December 21, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the governor of Lagos, said Buhari would commission the first phase of the project (Marina to Mile 2) in January 2023, and also flag off construction of phase two (Mile 2 to Okokomaiko).

Jubril Gawat, senior special assistant to the governor on new media, announced on Friday that the president will visit the state on January 23 and 24 for the commissioning of several “legacy projects”.

