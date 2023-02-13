This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: Obi Takes Campaign To Lagos Markets, Police Arrest Aigbe For Preaching With AK-47

Peter Obi Takes Campaign To Lagos Markets, Visits Computer Village

Ahead of the February 25th presidential election which is now in a fortnight, the candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi has taken his campaign to market men and women.

News Source: Channels TV

Mr Obi is visiting some markets in Lagos state to rally support. He visited Computer Village where traders turned out in their numbers to receive him.

While interacting with Channels Television, some of them said they are supporting him because he knows where the shoe pinches and appears able to provide succour.

Photos Credit: Google

Police Arrest Aigbe For Preaching With AK-47

The police have detained the presiding pastor of House on The Rock in Abuja, Pastor Uche Aigbe, for carrying an AK-47 to the pulpit.

The Intelligence Response Team, IRT, under the Force Intelligence Bureau, FIB, took Aigbe into custody.

The police commenced an investigation after a video circulated on social media.

The cleric is seen preaching in church on Sunday while carrying the rifle on his left shoulder.

News Source: Daily Post

It was gathered that one Inspector Musa Audu handed his service weapon to Aigbe. The officer will face an orderly room trial.

Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory Command, Sadiq Abubakar wants Audu dismissed for the misconduct.

Again, APC Vice-Presidential Candidate, Shettima Calls Peter Obi ‘Giringori,’ Says Southeast Has More Qualified Persons

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) vice-presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima, has once again referred to the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, as ‘Giringori’.

News Source: Saharareporters

Giringori Akabogu is a comedy character popular in Nigeria in the 1980s in a television show, “New Masquerade”. The character was played by Chief James Iroha who died in February 2012.

The former Borno governor said this at the APC Local Government Summit for Tinubu/Shettima held in Abuja during the weekend. He said the former Anambra governor is not the most qualified candidate from the southeastern region, who should be vying to become the next Nigerian president.

He said, “I believe even in the southeast there are better-qualified people to rule this nation than ‘Giringori’”

Gunmen set Imo High Court ablaze

Gunmen on Sunday night burnt the Oguta High Court located in the Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State.

It was gathered that the attackers arrived around 11.30pm and attacked the facility, which is located inside the local government headquarters.

News Source: Punch Newspaper

A source, who doesn’t want his name to be mentioned for security reasons, told The PUNCH that the Magistrate’s Court Registry, Appeal Court Record Office, File Room, Secretary to the High Court Judge’s office, office of the High Court bailiff, the chamber of the High Court judge were burnt.

Content created and supplied by: Grewupwriter (via 50minds

News )

